It’s never too late for summer camp, is it? Hopefully not, as Netflix has scheduled its new animated series, ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ to arrive on September 18. There are eight episodes of the first season. The series hails from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall acting as executive producers. Scott Kreamer (‘Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness’) and Aaron Hammersley (‘Star vs. the Forces of Evil’) serve as showrunners and EPs, as well.

The series follows six “lucky” kids who are selected to attend a summer camp on Isla Nublar, but when the donisaurs inevitably break loose, they will “go from strangers to friends to family” in order to survive the carnage.

Kausar Mohammed (‘Connon Busters’) portrays “world-class athlete” Yaz. Ryan Potter (‘Titans’) plays the” self-appointed VIP” Kenji. Jenna Ortega (‘Elena of Avalor’) lends her voice to Brooklynn, a “social media sensation,” while Raini Rodriguez (‘Bunk’d’) voices Sammy, who is described as “gregarious and enthusiastic.” The group’s resident dinosaur expert is Darius, voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams (‘Westworld’). The final camper, the “sensitive and bookish” Ben, will be played by Sean Giambrone (‘The Goldbergs’).

The voice cast also includes Jameela Jamil (‘The Good Place’) and Glen Powell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) in recurring roles as counselors.

‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ was developed by Zack Stentz, who serves as consulting producer. The series is set to debut on Netflix on September 18. Apparently, there is an accompanying toy line which is already showing up on store shelves.

