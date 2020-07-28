Following Warner Brothers’ announcement of a roll-out plan for ‘Tenet’ in late August/early September, Cineworld has declared that its US branch, Regal Cinemas, will reopen on August 21. ‘Tenet’ will be released in the US on September 3, a Thursday, in advance of Labor Day weekend.

Cineworld’s CEO, Mooky Greidinger stated:

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases. With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed.”

Cineworld/Regal Cinemas will enforce “innovative sanitization procedures,” plus social distancing and will require masks for all customers and employees.

Regal shuttered all theaters on March 17. It was the first of the major theater chains to close its complexes. It is the second-largest theater chain in the US, next to AMC. For their part, AMC is also aiming for a mid-August reopening. Cinemark, the third-largest, has not yet announced a reopening plan.

Courtesy of Deadline, below is a list of movies scheduled to open:

August 21

Unhinged (Solstice Studios)

Inception rerelease (Warner Bros.)

August 28

The New Mutants (20th/Disney)

Fatima (Picturehouse) – theatrical and PVOD

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight/Disney) — limited

Sept. 1

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion/UAR) (select theaters and PVOD)

Sept. 3

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Sept. 18

The King’s Man (20th/Disney)

Kajillionaire (Focus) – limited

Sept. 25

Greenland (STX)

Oct. 2

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros)

All of this is subject to change. Check back for updates. But for now, are you ready to go back to the movies?