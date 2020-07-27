While most eyes were on SDCC’s first Con@Home, another virtual fan expo, Justice Con, took place simultaneously, with a focus on the upcoming Zack Snyder re-edit of ‘Justice League’. This was a fan-organized event, so it wasn’t packed with a lot of stars (look for more of them to participate in the official DC Fandome in August), but two cast members contributed– Ray Fisher who played Cyborg/Victor Stone, and Joe Porter, who played his father, Silas Stone.

Fisher has made waves lately, due to accusations leveled against Joss Whedon, who took over directing after Snyder departed after the death of his daughter.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Fisher has since said that he is still under contract with Warner Brothers and signed a nondisclosure agreement that prevented him from going into details about his beef with Whedon.

During his appearance at Justice Con, Fisher said:

“I don’t want to compare them in any way, shape, or form. But what I will say toward the Joss Whedon situation is obviously I put out some pretty strong words and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon, and every single one of those words, every single one of those comments, is true… It’s taken me two and a half years to get all the information I need to be able to build something that’s strong enough so people can’t dismiss it. “People go, ‘Yeah, I would.’ And so we’re in the process of making sure that people can tell their stories in a confidential way that they don’t get any sort of retribution done against them. We’re gonna get to the heart of everything. And if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander.”

Turning his attention to Berg, he said:

“His denial of the situation, his denial of the enabling of that situation was asinine, it was tone-deaf, and it was completely disrespectful to the situation. That man is scared. He should also be because we’re going to get to the heart of it. And if you keep in mind, he did not deny that there was any unprofessional behavior. He did not deny knowing about any individual behavior. He said that ‘we’ — meaning, assuming ‘Geoff Johns and myself’ — ‘we did not enable any unprofessional behavior.’ You can look at that statement and tell it’s a knee jerk statement of an individual who is scared.”

Joss Whedon has n0t responded at all. He was scheduled to host a panel as part of SDCC@Home, but it was quietly canceled at the last minute with no explanation.

Fisher concluded:

“I find myself in a place where I don’t have to justify the way in which I’m handling it. Whatever happens to me with respect to my career or whatever that is, I could not care less.”

Well… stay tuned. This is a story that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Source: Variety