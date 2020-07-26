While most eyes have been on San Diego Comic-Con’s Comic-Con@Home this weekend, an alternate virtual gathering has also taken place– Justice Con, dedicated mainly to Zack Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’. In May, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service announced that Snyder would edit together a cut of ‘Justice League’ that was true to his original vision, as opposed to the one that Joss Whedon crafted, which is the version released in theaters.

Snyder himself participated and below are some of the facts and teases he shared:

It May Not Be Called ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

“The name of the movie, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is the name we all want. It is the name that we are working on. It’s legal reasons that restrict it. We’re trying to work that out. That’s the cool name for it. We’ll see. You’ll have to start a letter-writing campaign.”

Fans May Get A Trailer At DC Fandome

DC didn’t have much of a presence at SDCC, perhaps because the WarnerMedia subsidiary is hosting its own virtual fan expo, DC Fandome on August 22. While a few bits of footage were revealed for Justice Con, Snyder promised more.’

“I will tell you guys, at Fandome there will be more footage so you can look forward to a bigger meal, if you will. You don’t have to watch just the same three shots over and over again. That clip [the black suit Superman clip] is more for fans…it’s the realization of an idea. I would say for sure it’s a teaser.”

On Why The Green Lantern Logo Appeared On Some ‘Justice League’ Merchandising

“I did put that there didn’t I…”

The “Snyder Cut” Won’t Use ANY Of Joss Whedon’s Footage

No “Boo-ya!”

“I’d destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn’t photograph. That is a f—ing hard fact. I’d blow the f—ing thing up.”

Savage.

On Whether He Was Fired Or Left By His own Choice

In case you didn’t know, Snyder’s daughter died before he wrapped ‘Justice League’.

“It certainly was our decision to leave the movie in the light of what happened and was it specifically our call on who would do it and all that, it was before the committee. We were pretty distracted at the time.”

Finally, the director shared footage of Superman (Henry Cavill) in his black costume, and went into depth regarding his feelings about the Man of Steel.

OFFICIAL SNEAK-PEEK Zack Snyder’s Justice League Coming to HBOMax in 2021 pic.twitter.com/F2gUmeXVeX — cleopatra (@dragonnaydra) July 25, 2020

“I love the idea of Superman going on a journey with his character. I love the idea of Superman having to reconcile his morality, reconcile his place on Earth, reconcile his love affair with Lois, and how that affects the way he relates to humanity and all those things as we all do with the normal relationships we all have in our daily lives. So I think that when you see Superman grapple with those things, he becomes a lot more relatable. “When I see Superman having to figure out what to do, I now can go like, ‘Wow, if I was Superman…’ Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he’s able to do. Anytime you can bring him back down to Earth, he becomes a lot more relatable, and for that, he’s more interesting. A huge respect for his moral code, and I think his ultimate place as the top of the pyramid of the DC superhero world. In the end, he has to achieve that pinnacle. “I always felt like that was what I was doing. Now with the resurrection sort of theme, who is he now? When you touch the eternal, in the sense that coming back from the grave. How are we changed by that?”

Zack Snyder’s edit of ‘Justice League’ will be released on HBO Max sometime next year. Are you looking forward to it?

Source: Comicbook.com