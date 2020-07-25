In a bit of a *wink*wink*nudge*nudge* maneuver, cast members of ‘The Walking Dead’, past and present, will be lending their voices to the animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s other long-running Image Comic book series, ‘Invincible’. They join fellow former cast member Steven Yeun (he played Glen), who voices the show’s lead character, Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers that his father is the Superman-like alien Omni-Man. It was announced this past week that Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel on ‘TWD’ would appear as the superhero Black Samson.

The adult animated series is due to arrive on Amazon Prime Video at an undisclosed point.

The latest ‘Walking Dead’ recruits will voice the Justice League pastiche The Guardians of the Globe. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on ‘TWD’, will voice War Woman with Chad Coleman (Tyreese) as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) as Red Rush, Lennie James (Morgan) as Darkwing, Ross Marquand (Aaron) as The Immortal and Aquarius, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost.

If you’ve read the comic book, you know these are guest roles. *ahem*

This isn’t the first time that ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Invincible’ have semi-crossed over, as ‘Invincible’ comic books, posters, and toys have popped up on ‘THW’ in the past.

J.K. Simmons provides the voice of Omni-Man, a.k.a. Mark Grayson, while Sandra Oh voices his human wife, and Mark’s mother, Deborah. The cast also includes Zachary Quinto as Robot, Zazie Beetz as Mark’s girlfriend Amber Bennett, Andrew Rannells as his best friend William Clockwell, Walton Goggins as government liaison Cecil Stedman, Mark Hamill as super tailor Art Rosenbaum, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, and Seth Rogan as Allen the Alien. Mae Whitman, Grey Griffin, and Kevin Michael Richardson are also part of the cast, but their roles haven’t been revealed.

Check back for updates on ‘Invincible’ as they arrive!

Source: Gamespot