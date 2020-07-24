‘Spider-Man 3’ has been postponed again. It was originally scheduled for release on July 16, 2021, but was delayed until November 5, 2021. It has now been pushed back to December 17, 2021. This only pertains to its opening in the US, so it’s possible that Sony is taking into account that the COVID-19 situation is likely going to get better elsewhere before it does in the United States.

Tom Holland is expected to film ‘Uncharted’, also for Sony, before ‘Spider-Man’. ‘Uncharted’ is based on a video game series that spans the globe, and it was set to film in Spain and Germany. The European Union is set to open back up to film and television projects, so production could begin soon. Ruben Fleischer is directing this picture. Holland plays adventurer Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg as his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle co-star. ‘Uncharted’ is currently scheduled to open on July 16, 2021.

Though not much is known about Holland’s third ‘Spider-Man’, it was reportedly going to film in New York City Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Iceland (!). (Atlanta, at least, is opening up for productions.) Director Jon Watts is confirmed to be returning, as is co-star Zendaya (Michelle “M.J.” Jones). Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige will produce. Though the plot is unknown, I think it’s safe to assume that it will deal with Peter’s secret identity suddenly being made public thanks to Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons).

Holland is also expected to pop up in more movies from Marvel Studios, but let’s deal with one thing at a time.

It is entirely possible that both ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Spider-Man 3’ could make these release dates if they go into production soon in areas that are allowing movies to film.

Once again, ‘Uncharted’ is scheduled to open on July 16, 2021, and ‘Spider-Man 3’ is now set for December 17, 2021.

Source: Variety