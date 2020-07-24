Paramount has pushed ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ back to spring of next year. The horror sequel, directed by John Krasinski, was originally supposed to be released on March 20 of this year, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, it was postponed until September 4. Now the studio is pushing it back again, this time to almost exactly one year after it was originally to have opened, to April 23, 2021. The first ‘A Quiet Place’ opened in April of 2018 and was a surprise breakout hit, grossing $340 million worldwide.

Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt returns to head up the cast as matriarch Evelyn Abbott. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are back as her kids Regan and Marcus. Cillian Murphy joins them as a survivor named Emmett. Djimon Hounsou is another newcomer, although his character’s name has not yet been revealed. Krasinski will pop up in flashbacks set before the first film.

In a joint statement, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane expressed:

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres. We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

In addition to delaying ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’, Paramount also revealed that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ would vacate its December 23, 2020 launch date for July 2, 2021. Eh, that seemed more like a summer movie anyway.

As for ‘A Quiet Place -Part II’:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

You can now look for ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ on April 23, 2021.

