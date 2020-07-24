Ryan Reynolds is reteaming with his ‘Free Guy’ director, Shawn Levy, for a time travel action thriller, which may be called ‘Our Name is Adam’. Jonathan Tropper wrote the script. The film was set up at Paramount Pictures, for a theatrical release, but it will now head to Netflix instead. The project hails from Skydance Media, which just delivered Netflix’s newest smash, ‘The Old Guard’. It also produced Reynold’s ‘6 Underground’ which debuted on Netflix in December, and was directed by Michael Bay. Netflix recently divulged that both movies are among their 10 most-streamed of all time. In March, Netflix also won a bidding war for the rights to ‘Dragon’s Lair’, based on the ’80s arcade game, which will also star Reynolds.

It is hoped that this time travel film will begin production in November in Vancouver. The Syfy series ‘Van Helsing’ recently started production in Vancouver, so things may work out for ‘Our Name is Adam’.

Reynolds plays a man who must journey back in time to get help from himself at the age of 13. His father, who is deceased in his present, is the same age as he is in this time.

‘Free Guy’, an original action-comedy, stars Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a violent free-for-all shooting video game, who realizes his true nature and decides to take a more active role in the game’s story. It was developed by 20th Century Fox prior to its buyout by Disney. It was originally slated to be released on August 3, but with the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with Hollywood’s calendars, it has been delayed until December 11.

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Check back for updates on both projects as they become available.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter