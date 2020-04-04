Now that ‘Free Guy’ has been delayed along with every other major movie that was supposed to open in the next few months, its star Ryan Reynolds has “leaked” a scene from the movie to help fans deal with the postponement. The actor took to Twitter to unveil a clip of his character, Guy, eating cereal and getting caught up with the daily news. Considering that he lives in a violent shoot-’em-up video game, the news is colorful to say the least.

Reynolds also added that this shift in release dates is good because the film isn’t ready yet.

Check out the clip below:

Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. Here’s a clip that’s weirdly appropriate and isn’t actually finished. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a “Fox” before @20thcentury). Ignore the watermarks. And huge thanks to #Aspect for cutting it. pic.twitter.com/aJDqaGIFvT — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2020

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

‘Free Guy’ was originally supposed to be released on August 3, 2020, which is still a way off, but scheduling movies is something of a science, especially for Disney which has so many subsidiaries now. And who knows how long this COVID-19 pandemic is going to disrupt life everywhere.

‘Free Guy’ is now scheduled to open on December 11, 2020.