Quibi was a great idea– a short form streaming service with episodes of its original programming lasting no longer than 15 minutes and designed to look great on a smart phone. It was ideal for persons on the go, or for watching on work breaks. But it had the misfortune of launching at a time when no one was going anywhere, and folks were switching to working from home, where they could binge-watch entire seasons of hour-long shows in a matter of days.

Undeterred, Quibi is moving forward with new originals and has released a trailer for its latest, the sci-fi thriller ‘Don’t Look Deeper’, from Katherine Hardwick, the director of ‘Twilight’.

In near-future California, high school senior Aisha learns a dark secret about herself. She goes from dreams of graduation and college…to suddenly running for her life.

Aisha is played by Helena Howard. Co-starring are Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer, along with Ema Horvath, Jan Luis Castellanos, Belissa Escobedo, Kaiwi Lyman, Harvey Zielinski, Harvey Guillen, Brandon Win, Kayleigh Gilbert, and Dana Gourrier.

Discussing her lead character, Hardwick said (via Collider):

“Helena is so in touch with her emotions, the honesty, the truth, what she’s feeling. It was just absolutely a pleasure to work with somebody that just stayed so true to herself and so raw and honest. And I think that’s what’s exciting when you work with somebody new. They’re discovering their talents, they’re figuring out how to use their gifts, and find themselves in each new story that they’re telling and connect with a new character.”

Jeffrey Lieber acts as showrunner and co-wrote the story with Charlie McDonnell.

Check out the trailer below:

‘Don’t Look Now’ will be released on Quibi on Monday, July 27, but before that, there will be a panel devoted to it during San Diego Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 24 at 12pm Pacific Time.