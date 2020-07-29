HBO’s miniseries ‘Watchmen’, based on the comic book by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, wowed Hollywood by scoring the most Emmy nominations of any program this year– a whopping 26! One major nod was for the show’s lead, Regina King who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as masked police officer Angela Abar a.k.a. Sister Night.

King took to Twitter to celebrate her cast and crew:

Every single writer, director, cast, and crew member dug deep and gave everything because we believed in Dave Gibbons & Alan Moore’s story that was reimagined by Damon Lindelof. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for recognizing one of the most timely & important projects of our careers https://t.co/CEmwsGU3Un — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 28, 2020

Humbly, King did not call attention to her own nomination. Then again, she already has three! She previously won for ‘American Crime’ (2015 and 2016, in two separate roles) and ‘Seven Seconds’ (2018). She was also nominated in 2017, once again for ‘American Crime’. She also won an Academy Award and Golden Globe in 2018 for the feature film ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.

In addition to King, Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias) was recognized for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Calvin Abar/Doctor Manhattan), Jovan Adepo (young William Reeves/Hooded Justice), and Louis Gossett Jr. (old William Reeves) were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Jean Smart (Agent Laurie Blake) was recognized in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category.

The fact that Tim Blake Nelson was NOT nominated for his portrayal of Looking Glass has been widely listed as a snub.

‘Watchmen’s other noms were for Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special, 2 for Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, 3 for Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special (for Nicole Kassel for “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”; Steph Green for “Little Fear of Lightning”; and Stephen Williams for “This Extraordinary Being”), 3 for Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, Main Title Design, Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Original Music and Lyrics, Music Supervision, Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie, Special Visual Effects, and Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special (for Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson for “This Extraordinary Being”).

King is up against Cate Blanchett for ‘Mrs. America’, Shira Haas for ‘Unorthodox’, Octavia Spencer for ‘Self Made’, and Kerry Washington for ‘Little Fires Everywhere’.

For Outstanding Limited Series, ‘Watchmen’ is competing with ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, ‘Mrs. America’, ‘Unbelievable’, and ‘Unorthodox’.

‘Watchmen’ can be streamed on HBO Max and has also been released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The final round of voting takes place between August 21 and August 31. As of right now, the winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 20, which will air on ABC and be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.