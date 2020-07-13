Next week is San Diego Comic-Con, and even though the expo has been switched to an online experience, Paramount and CBS All Access are still planning a lavish– albeit live from everyone’s home– presentation for the ‘Star Trek Universe’. But prior to that, a major release has arrived, perhaps to help set the stage for the panel. Here is the first trailer for ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’!

This animated sitcom hails from the mind of Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (‘Rick & Morty’, ‘Solar Opposites’). The first season will consist of 10 30-minute episodes, which follow the exploits of the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of the least important ships in Starfleet. And while the Bridge Crew factors into the show, the main focus is on the “essential workers” toiling in the ‘Lower Decks’, doing the jobs no one else wants to do.

That crew consists of Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid, doing a variation of his hapless everyguy character from ‘The Boys’), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells) and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Their more glamorous and glorious Bridge counterparts include Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman).

If CBS All Access has figured out one thing with its modern ‘Star Trek’ offerings, it’s that you can’t always please every old school fan with new approaches. But if it’s figured out anything else, it’s that ‘Star Trek’ isn’t just one thing. It’s an entire universe that can be interpreted in many different ways, and while every fan may not like every new project, some fans will like some of them, and this animated sitcom may be just what some fans have been waiting for! (See also, ‘The Orville’. Hell, also see also: ‘Galaxy Quest’.)

Check back for more ‘Star Trek’ news next week when SDCC holds its first-ever Comic-Con@Home event.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ will premiere on CBS All Access on August 6.

