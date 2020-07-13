SPOILER ALERT! If you have no seen all of ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 1, this post contains SPOILERS! Turn back or proceed with caution!

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 1 just ended, but TNT is already teasing Season 2. The network debuted a new teaser video which introduces Sean Bean‘s character, and needless to say, he’s a pretty significant figure. (I mean, you don’t hire Sean Bean to play some background role!)

View the new footage below, courtesy of the ‘Snowpiercer’ Twitter account:

🚨SPOILER ALERT 🚨

🚨SPOILER ALERT 🚨 If Season One left you speechless, then Season Two & Sean Bean will blow. your. mind. Check out this preview for the next season of #Snowpiercer! pic.twitter.com/zo7iy83KoZ — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) July 13, 2020

Yes, Bean is portraying Mr. Wilford, the man who used his company and fortune to build the Snowpiercer, and most of those onboard think he is the engineer of the train, and many worship him like a god. However, in S1, it was revealed that Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) had attempted to kill him, by leaving him to freeze before he could board. Melanie created the facade that Wilford was still alive and running things. It turns out that Wilford survived and took refuge on the Big Alice supply train, along with Alexandra Cavill (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter who was also believed to be dead. Now the two of them are back to reclaim what is Wilford believes is rightfully his.

Actor Steven Ogg (Pike) revealed that most of Season 2 had been filmed before production shut down in March, due to COVID-19. It’s not known how much additional production is needed and the teaser clip doesn’t give a release date for S2.

‘Snowpiercer’ also stars Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.