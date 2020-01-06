Netflix is now offering the entire ‘Tremors’ film franchise to stream. The first film was theatrical, released in 1990, and starred Kevin Bacon. Unfortunately, it wasn’t successful upon its initial release, but thanks to home video and cable, it developed a cult following. That led to a series of direct-to-video sequels — four so far — plus a prequel, all with Michael Gross in the lead. Typically, Gross plays Burt Gummer, his character from the theatrical film, but in the prequel, he played his great grandfather Hiram Gummer. Those have proven much more successful than the typical direct-to-video sequels, and another is due out later this year.

The ‘Tremors’ films were originally set in isolated Perfection, Nevada, which is besieged by subterranean monsters, nicknamed Graboids. Since then, the sequels have spread the action to new locations around the globe.

‘Tremors’ was directed by Ron Underwood, and written by Brent Maddock & S.S. Wilson, and Underwood. Maddock & Wilson also co-wrote ‘Tremors 2: Aftershocks’, which was released in 1996, with Wilson acting as director. Maddock directed ‘Tremors 3: Back to Perfection’ (2001), with Wilson serving as a producer. The duo did not write that screenplay, which was by John Whelpley. The next movie was a prequel, ‘Tremors 4: The Legend Begins’ (2004), directed by Wilson, with a story written by Wilson & Maddock, adapted by Scott Buck. That essentially ended Wilson & Maddock’s association with the franchise. Don Michael Paul has directed each ‘Tremors’ movie since, with ‘Tremors 5: Bloodlines’ (2015) penned by William Truesmith, M.A. Deuce, and John Whelpley and ‘Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell’ (2018), written by Whelpley.

Fred Ward reprised his role as Earl Bassett in ‘Tremors 2’, alongside Gross, but following that, Gross served as the face of the franchise, although other actors from the original returned in some projects. ‘Tremors 5’ introduced Jamie Kennedy as Travis Welker, Burt Gummer’s cameraman, who returned in ‘A Cold Day in Hell’.

All of the above are now available on Netflix.

A new movie, ‘Tremors: Island Fury’, set and filmed in Thailand, arrives on video later this year. Paul directed with a script by Brian Brightly. Gross once again stars, with Jon Heder, Jackie Cruz, and Richard Brake.

Last year, a ‘Tremors’ TV show was planned, with Kevin Bacon returning in his first movie role of Valentine McKee, but without Gross. The show was originally set for Amazon, then Syfy, but neither picked it up.

Are you a fan of this series? Are you happy to have it all available to stream in one place?