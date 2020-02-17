Last week, we learned that Mark Hamill will provide the voice of Skeletor in Netflix’s new anime series ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’. Hamill has provided the voice of The Joker off and on since ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ in 1992, and many fans saw Skeletor as a natural extension of that vocal performance. Now comes word of another animation voice acting gig for Hamill.

Of course, Hamill is best known for portraying Luke Skywalker in live-action in the ‘Star Wars’ movies. But his first professional acting job was as the voice of Corey Anders on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon ‘Jeannie’, in 1973. And to promote ‘Jeannie’, the cast made a guest appearance on ‘The New Scooby-Doo Movies’, the second incarnation of ‘Scooby-Doo’ which is remembered for featuring guest-stars on each episode. That particular episode was entitled “Mystery in Persia.”

Now, Hamill is coming full-circle, as he will appear as himself on the current series ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ on Boomerang. This series is a throw-back to ‘The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries’ and features guest-stars, both real and fictional.

Boomerang UK has released a three-minute clip of the Season 2 episode, “The Sword, The Fox, and the Scooby-Doo!” depicting Hamill and the Mystery Inc. crew eluding the Crazy Fox. Reportedly, the episode centers on Hamill attending his high school reunion, and it is believed that the Crazy Fox was his school’s mascot.

The gang takes a trip to Japan where they meet Mark Hamill during his class reunion. When Mark’s favorite teacher is kidnapped, the gang has to help Mark find him and stop the fox monster who did it.

Check out the clip below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hamill has actually already lent his pipes to ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ having voiced The Joker in the last episode of Season 1, “What a Night, For a Dark Knight!” Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman opposite Hamill’s Joker on ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ among other projects, voiced the Caped Crusader on that episode. (Conroy will also be part of ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, in the role of Mer-Man.)

Hanna-Barbera stopped making new ‘Scooby-Doo’ shows for several years after ‘A Pup Named Scooby-Doo’ ended in the early ’90s, but Hamill was part of the franchise’s comeback, having voiced Snakebit Scruggs in the direct-to-DVD movie ‘Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island’. He has since voiced characters on ‘Be Cool, Scooby-Doo’, ‘Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness’, ‘Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated’, ‘Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare’, ‘What’s New Scooby-Doo?’, and ‘Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders’.

Among the other guests on Season 2 of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ are Whoopi Goldberg, George Takei, Halsey, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and The Flash.

In addition to “The Sword, The Fox, and the Scooby-Doo!,” only three other episode titles and synopses for Season 2 are known (courtesy of the ScoobySnax blog):

The New York Underground!

Shaggy and Scooby join a poetry contest in Central Park, New York.

Shaggy and Scooby join a poetry contest in Central Park, New York. One-Minute Mysteries!

The gang meets Barry Allen, better known as superhero The Flash!

The gang meets Barry Allen, better known as superhero The Flash! Hollywood Knights!

The gang and George Takei explore a haunted building in the Hollywood Hills.

In Season 1, Scooby and the gang joined forces with NBA player Chris Paul, Wanda Sykes, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan, Penn & Teller, Kenan Thompson, Sia, and “Weird Al” Yankovic, who has previously co-starred with Scooby and Mystery Inc. on an episode of ‘Batman: The Brave & The Bold’. Fictional guest-stars included Batman, Wonder Woman, Sherlock Holmes, and Steve Urkle from the ’90s sitcom ‘Family Matters’, voiced by Jaleel White. The gang teamed up with the ghost of Abraham Lincoln in an episode that also featured the cast of ’70s HB series ‘The Funky Phantom’. The Wanda Sykes episode also included HB characters Magilla Gorilla and Mr. Peebles.

Season 2 of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ is expected to arrive in June.