They may not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but without them, the Marvel Cinematic Universe probably wouldn’t even exist. Of course, I am talking about the ‘X-Men’ movies, which paved the way for all subsequent superhero flicks. And fans have been clamoring for them to be made available on Disney+, which is now becoming a reality!

I LITERALLY have no idea how this makes any sense, but ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ will be released on Disney+ on July 11. That will be followed on July 17, by ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’. Then, on August 7, the streaming service will add the first ‘X-Men’. And finally, on September 4, ‘The Wolverine’ will round out this batch of offerings.

The ‘X-Men’ movies are being released as part of an initiative that Disney is calling “Summer Movie Nights.” This kicks off this Friday with the release of a filmed performance of the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’, and will be followed by ‘The Mighty Ducks’, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’, ‘Incredibles 2’, ‘The Peanuts Movie’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (live-action), ‘Fantastic Four’ (2015), and ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’.

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’: The X-Men send Wolverine to the past in a desperate effort to change history and prevent an event that results in doom for both humans and mutants. Directed by Bryan Singer.

‘X-Men: Apocalypse’: In the 1980s the X-Men must defeat an ancient all-powerful mutant, En Sabah Nur, who intends to thrive through bringing destruction to the world. Directed by Bryan Singer.

‘X-Men’: In a world where mutants (evolved super-powered humans) exist and are discriminated against, two groups form for an inevitable clash: the supremacist Brotherhood, and the pacifist X-Men. Directed by Bryan Singer.

‘The Wolverine’: Wolverine comes to Japan to meet an old friend whose life he saved years ago, and gets embroiled in a conspiracy involving yakuza and mutants. Directed by James Mangold.

‘Apocalypse’ is… pshhh… kind of a disaster. Sorry. But the others are good. It sucks that Disney+ isn’t adding the best this franchise had to offer, ‘X-Men 2’ and ‘X-Men: First Class’. And it will never host ‘Logan’ or the ‘Deadpool’ movies because those are Rated-R.

Also, remarkably this list doesn’t include ‘New Mutants’. ‘Nuff said.

Disney+ already offers the ’90s ‘X-Men’ cartoon and ‘X-Men: Evolution’. And there’s buzz that it will be reviving the ’90s ‘X-Men’ cartoon for a sequel series, but you didn’t hear that from me.

Are you glad to at least get a few ‘X-Men’ movies on Disney+?

