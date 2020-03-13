The beleaguered ‘New Mutants’ has been delayed yet again. This makes the fourth time that the film’s release has been changed. The culprit this time is the one you’re thinking of– the coronavirus. This follows the announcement that ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ has also been indefinitely postponed for the same reason. That movie was supposed to open next weekend. ‘New Mutants’ was set to arrive in theaters on April 3, 2020. Disney also announced that it was delaying the release of potential blockbuster ‘Mulan’ and smaller horror movie ‘Antlers’. All movie theaters in China and Italy are closed. In the U.S., closures vary by state, but some states are already advising all gatherings of more than 100 people be canceled or postponed.

A representative for Disney stated:

“We truly believe in the moviegoing experience, and we are looking at new potential 2020 release dates to be announced at a later date.”

‘New Mutants’ is the last movie in 20th Century Studios’ ‘X-Men’ series and was intended as the first of three pictures, but those plans were scuttled when Disney bought 20th Century Studios (then known as 20th Century Fox). This film is reportedly more of a horror movie than the traditional superhero movies.

Josh Boone directed, and the film stars Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair, and Henry Zaga as Roberto DaCosta/Sunspot, plus Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. As was recently disclosed, Antonio Banderas was attached to film a cameo in a post-credits scene to set up a sequel, but since there will be no sequel, this scene was never filmed. Banderas would have played Sunspot’s father. Rumor has it, another post-credit scene was filmed with Jon Hamm as Nathan Essex/Mister Sinister, but that was scrapped. (Sinister was also teased in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.)

This is just the latest hurdle for ‘New Mutants’, which wrapped filming in 2017 but has sat unreleased ever since. As the Disney rep said, none of these delayed movies have new release dates yet, but hopefully things will start to calm down within a month or so. (Said the survivor in the early stages of the zombie apocalypse…)

Among the other movies that have been delayed are the Bond pic ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’, ‘The Lovebirds’, ‘Blue Story’, ‘The Artist’s Wife’, and ‘The Truth’. ‘Fast and Furious 9’ has been pushed back an entire year, to April 2, 2021.

Check back to see when Disney ultimately plans to release ‘New Mutants’.

Source: Screen Rant