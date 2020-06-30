This year’s pilot season has been gutted by Hollywood shutdowns, but at least one production has succeeded, as NBC has ordered UFO drama ‘Debris’ to series. The pilot actually managed to be completed before the shutdowns. NBC plans to stagger its 12 remaining pilots over this coming season (which will most likely not arrive until next year) and the following season.

Via Variety:

‘Debris’ follows two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

‘Debris’ stars Jonathan Tucker as Agent Bryan Beneventi and Riann Steele as British Agent Finola Jones. Beneventi is described as “headstrong” and “smart,” while Jones is “a classic rule-following MI6 agent.” The series was created by writer and executive producer J.H. Wyman and executive producer Jason Hoffs. It hails from Legendary Television where Wyman’s Frequency Films has an overall deal and Universal Television.

Wyman acted as showrunner on ‘Fringe’ before creating FOX’s ‘Almost Human’. He also wrote and produced the films ‘The Mexican’ and ‘Dead Man Down’. Hoffs has produced ‘The Terminal’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’/’Live Die Repeat’, and ‘Death Note’.

Tucker most recently appeared in the newest ‘Charlie’s Angels‘ movie. He was also seen last year in the Showtime crime drama ‘City on a Hill’, with Kevin Bacon and portrays Matt McDonald on the FX drama series ‘Snowfall’. His extensive TV resumé also includes ‘Westworld’, ‘Kingdom’, ‘American Gods’, ‘Justified’, ‘Parenthood’, ‘Hannibal’, and more. He will be seen in the first episode of Hulu’s horror anthology ‘Monsterland’.

Steele has recurred on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and ‘The Magicians’. She has also appeared on ‘TURN: Washington’s Spies’, ‘The Blacklist’, and ‘Legacies’. She appeared in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in the role of Catherine Starr (the mother of Ava Starr a.k.a. Ghost). Some may recognize her from the 2012 ‘Doctor Who’ episode “Dinosaurs on a Spaceship,” in which she played Queen Nefertiti.

Check back for updates as they arrive!