Jonathan Tucker is set to star in ‘Debris’, a new pilot from NBC about the wreckage of an alien spacecraft. ‘Debris’ was created by J.H. Wyman, who also acts as executive producer, along with Jason Hoffs.

Via TV Line:

Debris follows two agents from two different continents (and wielding two different mindsets) who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Tucker stars as Bryan Beneventi, “a headstrong, smart CIA operative currently working on the investigation of strange occurrences — which this surely would qualify as!”

Tucker most recently appeared in the newest ‘Charlie’s Angels‘ movie. He was also seen last year in the Showtime crime drama ‘City on a Hill’, with Kevin Bacon and portrays Matt McDonald on the FX drama series ‘Snowfall’. His extensive TV resumé also includes ‘Westworld’, ‘Kingdom’, ‘American Gods’, ‘Justified’, ‘Parenthood’, ‘Hannibal’, and more. He will be seen in the first episode of Hulu’s horror anthology ‘Monsterland’.

Wyman acted as showrunner on ‘Fringe’ before creating FOX’s ‘Almost Human’. He also wrote and produced the films ‘The Mexican’ and ‘Dead Man Down’. Hoffs has produced ‘The Terminal’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’/’Live Die Repeat’, and ‘Death Note’.

NBC has ordered a few high-concept pilots for the upcoming season. Also in the pipeline is ‘Echo’ from writer JJ Bailey and Davis Entertainment. That series is described as a “genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past … in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.” (via Deadline)

The network has also ordered a pilot for ‘La Brea’, from writer David Appelbaum, Keshet Studios, and Universal Television.

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

And finally, there is ‘Langdon’ based on Dan Brown’s novel ‘The Lost Symbol’ to be penned by Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie. “Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon… must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.” ‘The Lost Symbol’ is the third Brown novel featuring Robert Langdon, following ‘Angels & Demons’ and ‘The Da Vinci Code’.

All of these have just been ordered to pilot, so they may or may not make it onto NBC’s new fall lineup. How do they sound to you? Check back for updates!