‘The Expanse’ star Cas Anvar has issued a statement after multiple women have come forward with accusations that he acted sexually inappropriately toward them. The accusers are not affiliated with ‘The Expanse’, but rather, most tend to be women that he encountered through various fan conventions. These accusations began to emerge last week.

Anvar has stated (via Deadline):

“I welcome the independent investigation, respect that the women who have come forward should be heard, and will make myself fully available to participate in the process as appropriate so that I may refute these very serious claims that strike at the core of what I value.”

Even though the accusations do not come from anyone associated with the production of ‘The Expanse’, the show’s production company, Alcon Entertainment, is conducting the independent investigation.

Anvar has played the pilot Alex Kamal for four seasons. The first three aired on Syfy, before it was canceled and picked up by Amazon Prime Video. Amazon has renewed the show for a fifth season. In recent years, Anvar has also recurred as Robert Hsieh on ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ and as Taj Roy on ‘Cardinal’. Past credits include ‘The Strain’, ‘Stalking LeVar’, ‘Olympus’, and ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. He has also voiced characters in video games, including ‘Assassin’s Creed: Revelations’. (One of the accusers states that they met Anvar via their fandom of ‘Assassin’s Creed’.)

While we don’t know how this investigation will turn out, Anvar’s ‘The Expanse’ co-stars Wes Chatham (who plays Amos Burton), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), and Steven Strait (James Holden) have seemingly come out in support of the accusers. But, it should be noted that Anvar also stressed that the accusers should be “heard.”

Is this a miscommunication of the worst kind? We shall see.

Check back for updates as this situation progresses.