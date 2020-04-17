Disney+ has scheduled ‘Artemis Fowl’ to be released on the streaming service on June 12. The movie was originally meant to open in theaters on August 9, 2019, but it was later pushed to May 29, 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, it was pulled from its theatrical release, and Disney made the startling decision to skip theaters and even a video on demand release and set this picture for Disney+.

‘Artemis Fowl’ was based on the popular YA book series by Eoin Colfer. Kenneth Branagh directed. Irish newcomer Ferdia Shaw stars as the titular thief. The rest of the cast includes Nonso Anozie as young Artemis’ trusty butler, Butler, Dame Judi Dench as Commander Root of the fairies, Colin Farrell as Artemis Fowl Sr., Josh Gad as “giant dwarf” Mulch Diggums, and Lara McDonnell as Holly Short.

[‘Aretmis Fowl’] follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Disney never offered an explanation for why ‘Artemis Fowl’ was going straight to streaming, but the fact that it had already been delayed seemed to indicate that perhaps the studio didn’t have much faith in this project. Fans of the books were somewhat irritated by the trailer which seemed to indicate that the lead character was changed from a cunning criminal to an innocent kid.

Once again, ‘Artemis Fowl’ will be released to stream on Disney+ on June 12.

Source: Deadline