After his Emmy Award-winning run on HBO’s ‘Veep’, as well as his cult-favorite role as Buster Bluth on ‘Arrested Development’, Tony Hale is returning in a startling new comedy series headed to TBS– a sequel to the 1985 sci-fi family movie ‘D.A.R.Y.L.’. Created by the government, D.A.R.Y.L. (Data-Analyzing Robot Youth Lifeform) looked like an ordinary 10-year-old boy but was really an android with superhuman strength, reflexes, and agility, who could also communicate with and control other computers. D.A.R.Y.L. is lost and winds up being taken in by a suburban couple, the Richardsons. He becomes best friends with their neighbor kid, Tyler “Turtle” Fox, but when the government comes to retrieve him, D.A.R.Y.L. and the Richardsons go on the run, with D.A.R.Y.L. using his various abilities to evade capture. The agents pursuing him give up after it appears that he is killed.

‘D.A.R.Y.L.’ received poor reviews and was a box office flop, but like many similar ’80s movies, it developed a following on home video and cable, and apparently, TBS thinks that fanbase is sizeable enough to justify a follow-up series.

Here is the show’s description:

A half-hour comedy that picks up where Paramount’s 1985 feature left off. What if a top-secret, 10-year-old human weapon grew up to be a 44-year-old guy just trying to keep up with a world that he was never designed for? And what if the story morphed from an ’80s sci-fi adventure movie about a child with a computer in his skull … into a single-camera comedy starring Tony Hale? The boy everyone wanted … has become the man no one needs … in the TV adaptation nobody asked for.

The TV series, also simply called ‘D.A.R.Y.L.’, will be produced by Paramount Television Studios. It is being developed by writers Jody Lambert (‘Brave New Jersey’) and Matt Oberg (‘The Warren Klein Voicemails’).

In addition to this, Hale is also starring in Hulu’s ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ in the dual roles of Mr. Nicholas Benedict, and as his twin evil brother, Mr. Ledroptha Curtain.

‘D.A.R.Y.L.’ has just been announced as being in development, so it isn’t known when it might actually arrive, but it’s probably at least a year away.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter