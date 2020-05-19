Netflix’s hit superhero series, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is set to return for its second season on July 31. Based on the quirky Dark Horse comic book series, written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the first season arrived last February and was a breakout hit. It ranked as Netflix’s third most-watched series of 2019. Steve Blackman remains the showrunner for the second season.

The series stars Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number 5), and Justin H. Min (Ben) as children who were all born on the same day to women who were not pregnant when they woke up that morning. This unexplained phenomenon resulted in them possessing superpowers, with the apparent exception of Page’s Vanya. Eccentric millionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) bought these seven children and turned them into an X-Men like super group. Jordan Claire Robbins co-stars as the kids’ “mother,” a robot programmed to look and act like a stereotypical 1950s TV mom. Season 1 also included Mary J. Blige as time-traveling assassin Cha-Cha, Cameron Britton as her partner Hazel, John Magaro as stalker/superfan Leonard Peabody/Harold Jenkins, and Adam Godley and Ken Hall as the group’s guardian, the talking chimpanzee Pogo. Kate Walsh appeared as The Handler, the head of a time-travel enforcement group, and she will be in Season 2, but it’s unknown whether the other S1 guest-stars will return.

It is known that S2 will add Rita Arya as Lila, “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila’s gifted with a twisted sense of humor,” Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond, “a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated, and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he’s the kind of guy everyone wants to know,” and Marin Ireland as Sissy “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. Still in her prime, she’s eager to rediscover what life and love have to offer.”

The cast announced the return date in a video of them dancing to Tiffany’s 1987 pop single “I Think We’re Alone Now” in a recreation of perhaps the most memorable scene of the first season.

Are you excited to embark on a second adventure with ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

Source: Deadline