The series ‘The Right Stuff’ based on the nonfiction book by Tom Wolfe, which was set for the National Geographic Network, has now been diverted to Disney+ and will premiere sometime this fall, although a specific date wasn’t announced. This follows in the footsteps of ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ which was also produced for NatGeo before being offered on Disney+ instead. ‘The Right Stuff’ will be the first scripted series produced by NatGeo to be offered on the streaming service.

According to National Geographic Global Television Networks president, Courteney Monroe:

“This true story of scientific innovation and human perseverance could not be more timely. National Geographic’s The Right Stuff is an aspirational story about exploration, ambition, determination, and resilience and reminds us that human beings can achieve the extraordinary when united by a common purpose. This series provides a compelling behind-the-scenes look at the flawed, but heroic Mercury 7 astronauts and we are thrilled that it has found its perfect home on Disney+.”

Disney+’s president of Content & Marketing, Ricky Strauss, added:

“As our audiences around the world turn to Disney+ to find inspiration and optimism, we believe the true-life heroism of the Mercury 7 will showcase the tenacity of the human spirit and inspire a new generation to reach for the stars. The wonderful team of storytellers at National Geographic, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, and Appian Way have crafted a compelling and entertaining tale and we are honored to give it a global home as the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic.”

There will be eight episodes in the first season of ‘The Right Stuff’. A trailer was released way back in July of last year.

The large ensemble cast features Jake McDorman as Alan Shepard, Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom, Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn, James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter, Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra, Colin O’Donoghue as Gordon Cooper, Micah Stock as Deke Slayton, Sacha Seberg as Wernher Von Braun, Jordan Woods-Robinson as Mike Turley, Shannon Lucio as Louise Shepard, Rachel Burttram as Betty Grissom, Nora Zehetner as Annie Glenn, Jade Albany Pietrantonio as Rene Carpenter, Laura Ault as Jo Schirra, Eloise Mumford as Trudy Cooper, Chandler Head as Cam Cooper, Lucy Capri as Janita Cooper, Taegan Burns as Laura Shepard, Avery Burns as Julie Shepard, Kyra Johnson as Lyn Glenn, David Bolinger as David Glenn, Victoria White as Marge Slayton, Christopher Cassarino as Henry Landwirth, Josh Cooke as Loudon Wainwright Jr., Patrick Fischler as Bob Gilruth, Mamie Gummer as Jerrie Cobb, Eric Ladin as Chris Kraft, Jordan Blair Brown as Eunice, Travis Herald as Military Private, Jackson Pace as Glynn Lunney, Kaley Ronayne as Dee O’Hara, and Danny Strong as John A. Powers.

Are you looking forward to this space race drama?