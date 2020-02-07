The Cybermen will be back and they are closing out the 12th season of ‘Doctor Who’. Even though the season kicked off with ‘Spyfall – Part One’ and ‘Skyfall – Part Two’, the last two episode titles have been released and each has its own name. Part One, which will air on February 23, will be named “Ascension of the Cybermen,” while Part Two, airing on March 1, will be entitled “The Timeless Children.” It is already known that the Cybermen will actually return in the February 16 episode, “The Haunting of Villa Diodati,” so it looks like events in that episode will set up the two season-enders.

Showrunner and executive producer, Chris Chibnall wrote both “Ascension of the Cybermen” and “The Timeless Children,” and Jamie Magnus Stone directed. Stone previously directed the episodes ‘The Last Day’ and ‘Clara and the TARDIS’, and this season’s ‘Spyfall -Part One’ and ‘Praxeus’.

The two-part finale features guest actors Ian McElhinney and Steve Toussaint. As McElhinney said:

“I very much enjoyed my time on Doctor Who. The team were a delight to work with and everyone was very supportive and welcoming. All in all it was a blast.”

Toussaint added:

“It was an honour to play a part in the giant of British (and World) TV that is Doctor Who. What’s not to like? I had such a great time working with Jodie and ‘the Fam’; another one off the bucket list!”

Executive producer, Matt Strevens stated:

“We were delighted to have Ian and Steve on board the TARDIS for the drama-filled two-part finale. Their wide-ranging talent and versatility as actors help bring series 12 to a dramatic conclusion. They were an absolute joy to work with and we can’t wait for viewers to see them in action.”

The next episode of ‘Doctor Who’, entitled “Can You Hear Me?” airs this weekend, followed by “The Haunting of Villa Diodati,” “Ascension of the Cybermen,” and “The Timeless Children.” There will also be a Christmas Special this year to look forward to in December.

Source: Deadline