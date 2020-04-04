The actor who played the younger version of Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen on ‘The Flash’, Logan Williams has shockingly died at the age of 16. His mother, Marlyse Williams, reportedly spoke to Canada’s Tri-City News and is quoted as saying that she is, understandably, “absolutely devastated.” No cause of death has been reported.

Williams made eight appearances on ‘The Flash’, with the last being Season 2’s “The Man Who Saved Central City” which first aired in 2015. That same year, he made an appearance on the ‘Supernatural’ episode “Plush” in the role of Max Johnson. From 2014-16, he recurred on the Hallmark Channel series ‘When Calls the Heart’ as Miles Montgomery. It seems that he took a break from acting after that.

Upon learning of Williams’ passing, his adult counterpart, Grant Gustin took to Instagram to share:

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

John Wesley Shipp, who plays Barry’s father, Henry, also shared (via Twitter):

“He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

RIP Logan Williams.