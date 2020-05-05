Well, the coronavirus has shut down nearly every major pop culture event and that was the case with Nickelodeon’s 33rd annual ‘Kids Choice Awards’, subtitled “Celebrate Together.” But considering that kids don’t really watch regular television anyway, the decision was made to broadcast a “virtual telecast” hosted by Nick star Victoria Justice, with a live performance by Asher Angel (a.k.a. Billy Batson in ‘Shazam!’). This ceremony was broadcast on Sunday, six weeks after a more lavish spectacle was supposed to have taken place.

It should come as no surprise that kids love superheroes, and the champions of justice (not to be confused with Victoria) dominated. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ won Favorite Movie. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ won the same prize last year. Spider-Man, himself, Tom Holland swung away with Favorite Superhero, appropriately taking the baton from last year’s winner, his mentor Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

Disney, who owns Marvel, dominated most of the other film categories, with Dove Cameron winning Favorite Movie Actress for the TV movie ‘Descendants 3’, ‘Frozen 2’ for Favorite Animated Movie, Beyoncé for Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie for ‘The Lion King’, and Josh Gad for Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie for ‘Frozen 2’.

Dwayne Johnson took home Favorite Movie Actor for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, and was the only winner not affiliated with Disney or its subsidiaries.

The TV categories were a weird mix of kiddie fare and something that’s not supposed to even be watched by kids. Jace Norman won Favorite Male TV Star (second year in a row) for his Nickelodeon superhero series ‘Henry Danger’, which also won Favorite Kids TV Show. ‘Stranger Things’, which carries a “mature audience” label, won Best Family TV Show, which is… odd. Star Millie Bobby Brown won Favorite Female TV Star.

Nickelodeon scaled back on the sheer number of categories this year, ditching listings like Favorite Butt-Kicker, and separate categories for TV shows– Funny, Drama, and Reality.

Below you can find all of the winners.

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW: Henry Danger

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW: Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW: America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE TV HOST: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES: SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE: Avengers: Endgame

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE: Frozen 2

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST: Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST: Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP: BTS

FAVORITE SONG: “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION: “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST: Lil Nas X

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR: Taylor Swift (North America)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR: David Dobrik

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR: Annie LeBlanc

FAVORITE GAMER: SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME: Minecraft

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR: JoJo Siwa

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR: Alex Morgan

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR: LeBron James

