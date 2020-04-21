AMC’s vampire chiller ‘NOS4A2’ will bring a little Christmas to July, when it returns for its sophomore season on Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm ET/8c. The second season will consist of 10 episodes, equal to S1. This is a slightly later return date than its original scheduled date of June 1. A reason wasn’t given for the change, but… let’s just go with coronavirus. Episodes will also continue to be released via BBC America.

In addition, AMC will bring the frights by airing the anthology series ‘Creepshow’, which was produced by ‘The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero and was released last fall via the Sudder streaming service. The 60-minute episodes were released two at a time, and AMC had planned to broadcast them the same way, but has now decided to break them up, stretching the release window from three weeks to six. Yes, there were only six episodes, but ‘Creepshow’ became the most-watched show in Shudder’s history and has already been renewed for a second season.

Coincidentally, ‘NOS4A2’ is based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) and ‘Creepshow’ adapted his short story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain.” Last year, Netflix released a film adaptation of his ‘In the Tall Grass’ and earlier this year, his comic book series, ‘Locke & Key’ was presented on Netflix as a series, which has also been renewed for a second season.

‘NOS4A2’ was developed for television by Jami O’Brien, who acts as showrunner and executive producer. Zachary Quinto stars as vampire Charlie Manx who feasts off the energy of small children, whom he transports to Christmasland, promising them eternal happiness. Ashleigh Cummings stars opposite him as Vic McQueen, a young woman who discovers that she is psychically linked to Manx and able to access his dimension-bending covered bridge to access Christmasland.

S2 picks up eight years after the first.

‘Creepshow’ was inspired by the ’80s anthology movies of the same name, overseen by George A. Romero. S1 included adaptations of the works of Hill’s father Stephen King, as well as Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman, and more, as well as some original stories. David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, and DJ Qualls are among the actors featured.

‘NOS4A2’ returns to AMC on Sunday, June 21 at 9 pm ET/8c. ‘Creepshow’ S1 will debut on Monday, May 4, at 10 pm ET/9c.

