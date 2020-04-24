Showtime has released the first episode of ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ for free online, prior to its televised release. The show will premiere on Sunday night, April 26, but viewers can watch it for free right now on Youtube and SHO.com.

John Logan, who created the first ‘Penny Dreadful’ series, returned for this new iteration which shifts the setting from Victorian London to Los Angeles, just prior to World War II. As we’ve seen in the trailers, ‘City of Angels’ mixes demons, nazis, a classic murder mystery, and explores themes including race, nationalism, and religion.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. (via Deadline)

Natalie Dormer stars as Magda, a shapeshifting demon, allowing the ‘Game of Thrones’ vet to essentially play multiple roles. Joining Dormer, Lane, and Zovatto are Kerry Bishé as Sister Molly, “a charismatic radio evangelist; Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza as Tiago’s younger siblings, Mateo and Josefina; Adriana Barraza as their mother, Maria; and Michael Gladis as Councilman Charlton Townsend, “the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council’s Transportation Committee; a man of killer instincts and ruthless political wiles.”

The recurring cast includes Amy Madigan, Lorenza Izzo, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, Piper Perabo, Hudson West, Julian Hilliard, Adam Rodriguez, Lin Shaye, Dominic Sherwood, and Brent Spiner.

There will be six episodes in the first season.

Are you excited to get another supernatural adventure from the mind of John Logan?