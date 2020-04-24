It appears that the titles for all eight episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 have been revealed. This news follows the release of the trailer for behind-the-scenes docuseries ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’, as well as the announcement that ‘Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland was developing another Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series. It’s possible that these titles were meant to be revealed on ‘Disney Gallery’, however, it’s a bit unusual for anything ‘Star Wars’-related– actually, anything Disney-related– to leak, so while the titles sound perfectly legit, consider it a RUMOR for now, as Disney hasn’t officially confirmed (or denied) the titles.

Check out the titles below:

Chapter One: The Search

Chapter Two: The Confrontation

Chapter Three: The Bounty

Chapter Four: The Republic

Chapter Five: The Loyalist

Chapter Six: The Sorcerer

Chapter Seven: The Return

Chapter Eight: The Empire

Just for comparison, these were the titles of the episodes of S1:

Chapter 1: The Mandalorian

Chapter 2: The Child

Chapter 3: The Sin

Chapter 4: Sanctuary

Chapter 5: The Gunslinger

Chapter 6: The Prisoner

Chapter 7: The Reckoning

Chapter 8: Redemption

As you can see, all of the titles in S1 were all single words (or two if you count the “The”s), so the new titles fit that pattern. The only slight difference is that all of the S1 names include “The,” whereas there were a few episodes in S1 that were strictly single words. The titles are also very ‘Star Wars’ with names like “Republic,” “Return,” and “Empire.”

Oh well, if they’re real, they’re real and if not? It doesn’t really matter.

‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to return in October, although the exact release date is unknown for the time being. Creator Jon Favreau has stated that post-production continues with the involved parties working from home due to the coronavirus.

For the time being, fans can get their ‘Mandalorian’ kick courtesy of ‘Disney Gallery’ which begins on “Star Wars Day,” May the 4th (be with you).

Source: Movieweb