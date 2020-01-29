It’s fascinating how we are a handful of months away from the One Year Anniversary of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale, and yet there is still news coming out about the storied series, and, in this case, its author. George R.R. Martin has recently claimed that he is FINALLY finishing the ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series of novels, concluding the book series that birthed ‘Game of Thrones,’ and finally giving fans of the novels some closure on a great number of storylines and characters that were not featured on the HBO show. Not only that, but Martin may be tweaking how it all ends for the characters we do know and love now that he has seen the reaction to the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale.

According Martin himself in a recent interview with the German newspaper Welt:

“People know an ending — but not the ending.”

Of course, this could just mean some slight adjustments and further explanations for how it all ends, as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were clearly following some kind of blueprint from Martin, and I highly doubt the novels will not include Daenerys turning tyrannical and, well, evil in the end, especially since Martin worked so closely with the HBO show. Plus, the novels have many foreshadowing moments and other hints about her dark side and potential to turn down a bad path, with subtle moments and thoughts that the show itself never seemed to pick up on (part of why her descent into villainy was so shocking to the audience).

At one point, Martin was asked whether ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ could ever be turned into a movie or the final season be redone in an epic movie finale for the series, but sadly, Martin replied:

“At this point in time, it wouldn’t be for me to decide, because HBO controls the film rights for ‘Game of Thrones’… David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the two creators behind the series, actually wanted to end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies… Four or five years ago, it was seriously discussed… [Then] The executives said: ‘We produce TV shows, we are not in the cinema business.’”

What are your thoughts on how Martin could change the ending in the novels? Are there any characters or storylines from the novels that you are especially excited to see return in the new books? Feel free to share your theories and opinions in the comments below!

