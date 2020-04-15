‘What We Do In The Shadows’ returns with two new episodes tonight on FX, and one thing that fans can look forward to in the sophomore season is more supernatural beings. The first season featured a rumble between the Staten Island vampires and a pack of multiethnic werewolves. Viewers can expect visits from witches, ghosts, zombies, and necromancers in the new episodes.

According to executive producer and showrunner Paul Simms (via Comic Book Resources):

“One of the other big things about this season is expanding the supernatural world of the Staten Island area — you know, more in the same way that vampires in the show are creatures that just walk amongst us that we never noticed, there’s a whole sub-world of witches that live in the real world and necromancers that live in the real world and zombies that live in the real world and ghosts, but that’s real.”

FX’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ is based on the 2014 film of the same name, which has a cult following in the US but was a bigger hit in its native New Zealand. There, a different spin-off series, ‘Wellington Paranormal’ has been running for two seasons with a third on the way. That program has showcased all kinds of other supernatural creatures, including werewolves, witches, ghosts, demons, a taniwha (a sea creature that is part of native Maori folklore), and even robots and aliens.

On the American ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, Laszlo’s cursed hat is said to have been made of witches’ skin.

But don’t expect any new creatures to draw focus away from the show’s main characters– Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and energy vampire, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). According to Simms, the main goal of Season 2 was to simply continue being funny. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

“The show is very simple. It’s about a bunch of vampires who’ve been roommates for 200 years who live in Staten Island. You don’t need to know a lot of backstory to enjoy. My honest answer is such a terrible thing to put in an interview, but it’s just, like, make more funny episodes.”

New episodes of ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ arrive on FX tonight and will air on Wednesdays going forward. There will be seven episodes in Season 2. Thanks to a new deal, episodes will also be available the next day via Hulu.