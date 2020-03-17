Stephen Amell has left the Arrowverse… for good.

In a time when everyone is social distancing and self-quarantining, Amell has taken to Instagram to keep in touch with his fans (something he announced that he would be doing every day due to the coronavirus pandemic). During Tuesday’s Instagram Live session, he was asked if he would ever consider reprising his role or guest star in any of the other Arrowverse shows.

“No, I’m done. That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done.”

While not the answer fans wanted to hear, his reaction is understandable. Amell has been starring as Oliver Queen for 8 seasons and the series finale gave such a memorable sendoff that having him return would lessen its sentiments.

Amell’s comments also dash any hope that the actor will appear (in a flashback or some other form) in the ‘Arrow’ spinoff ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’. In the new series, Oliver and Felicity’s daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara), takes over the Green Arrow mantle but will do so in the future – the year 2040. There, she will be joined by Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) – who have appeared on ‘Arrow’ as different versions of The Black Canary – to protect the future citizens of Star City. So even if Amell is out of the picture, we can at least keep our fingers crossed for an appearance from Emily Bett Rickards, right?

Amell does admit, however, that while he’s no longer filming ‘Arrow,’ it is still strange seeing promos for the other Arrowverse shows. While watching the CW series ‘Roswell, New Mexico, Amell stated, “It was weird seeing promos for ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Flash,’ and ‘Batwoman’ again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”

Source: EW