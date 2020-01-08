With ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths‘ set to wrap up on January 14th, ‘Arrow’ will be following close behind with both its finale on January 28th, and right before that, the backdoor pilot for ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’ on January 21st. And now, thanks to the recent release of the synopsis for the spin-off series (which has not actually been ordered to series yet), we know that due to either Mia’s (Katherine McNamara) own decision or some time-travel and/or reality-altering shenanigans (most likely to occur during the final 2 episodes of the ‘Crisis’), the daughter of Oliver Queen will have a new name when she returns to her future. Here’s the full synopsis for the new series:

STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Marc Guggenheim & Jill Blankenship & Oscar Balderrama.

Yep, she will be known as Mia “Queen” instead of “Smoak,” which will most likely be symbolic of the repaired relationship with her father thanks to the events of ‘Crisis’ and the final season of ‘Arrow.’ And with Queen in her last name, it is even more fitting that she will be the official new Green Arrow in the future, though I do wonder if Felicity will ever make an appearance on the series and comment on the name change. It would be interesting to see whether she would be a little annoyed that the daughter she raised dropped her name, or if she would be thrilled to see Mia accept Oliver’s legacy.

While speaking recently to Comicbook.com, McNamara spoke on her character’s relationship to Oliver, how it has shaped her since her introduction and what it was like having Mia deal with that during the final season of ‘Arrow’:

“Given that it’s the final season of Arrow, given that so much came since the end of last season, and there were a lot of questions to be answered, Beth very kindly called and filled me in. I was so excited because that’s been Mia’s struggle since day one. She has this desire and this missing part of her to get to know her father, but also, in her mind, he is the reason, and his choices are the reason, that she had such a difficult life and missed out on so much. So now that he is standing right in front of her, she’s really forced to confront a lot of these things in a very real way and how she handles that, it changes throughout the course of the season.”

Mia changing her name is a nice way to keep the legacy of ‘Arrow’ alive, though I am not certain it was necessary considering we already know who Mia is and, more importantly, I feel like Mia Smoak is a far better sounding name than Mia Queen, though I understand the desire to keep the mantle of Green Arrow in the Queen family.

