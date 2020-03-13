Vin Diesel isn’t afraid of the coronavirus. His new comic book-inspired action flick, ‘Bloodshot’ opens this weekend as planned. If you’re hesitant to head to the multiplex during a global pandemic, perhaps these new clips will entice you.

Diesel co-stars with Guy Pierce and Eiza González. In the first clip, Pierce’s character, Dr. Emil Harting, explains the technology that goes into Diesel’s character, Ray Garrison’s transformation into a nano-tech-infused cyber soldier.



We asked Sony Pictures for a first look at #Bloodshot🔴 pic.twitter.com/ad6xULs1pm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 7, 2020

In the second clip, Ray has a heart-to-heart with Katie (González) about his lack of memory.

Even though Diesel looks normal in these clips, he will adopt the white-skin, red-eye look that Bloodshot has in the comics.

The cast also includes Toby Kebbell as Axe, Sam Heughan as Jimmy Dalton, Lamorne Morris as Wilfred Wigans, Talulah Riley as Gina DeCarlo, Alex Hernandez as Tibbs, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Nick Baris.

After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought.

‘Love, Death, and Robots” Dave Wilson makes his feature film directing debut with this Valiant Comics adaptation, after having worked on VFX for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and video games like the ‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ series.

This film is intended to be the first in a series of films based on Valiant Comics characters… provide it is a hit at the box office.

‘Bloodshot’ is now playing in theaters.

Source: /Film