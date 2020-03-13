In the wake of so many event cancellations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, con organizers Wizard World have announced plans for “Wizard World Virtual Experiences,” which is hoped to bring the major con experience to fans in the safety of their own homes. The first will take place later this month.

Via the internet, fans will be able to “purchase a personal one-minute video chat, :15- or :30-second personalized video recording, signed 8×10 photos and signed memorabilia, group chats, and exclusive limited edition art.” There will also be live video panels that will be free and accessible via www.wizardworld.com and “other social media platforms.” These events will take place on specified dates and times.

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. CEO John D. Maatta stated:

“‘Wizard World Virtual Experiences’ will bring the Wizard World experience to fans across the globe, wherever they live. We will capture the excitement of interacting one-on-one with celebrities and creators in a format that will be unique and compelling.”

At this time, Wizard World still plans to go through with Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis on June 5-7, Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia on June 19-21, and Wizard World Comic ConChicago on August 20-23. The St. Louis show is expected to host a pretty major ‘Smallville’ reunion with Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristen Kreuk, Erica Durance, Laura Vandervoort, John Glover, and Sam Witwer, among others.

So far, the coronavirus global pandemic has caused the cancellations of Boston’s Ace Comic Con, Seattle’s Emerald City Comic Con, Los Angeles’ Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and Anaheim’s WonderCon. It is hoped that the biggest con of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International will still be allowed to go on. It is set for July 23-36, but at this time, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and has banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

What do you think? Will you be “attending” one of Wizard World’s virtual cons?

