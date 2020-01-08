Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is about to embark on another “Chilling Adventure” as ABC has ordered a pilot for his screenplay for ‘The Brides’, “a hot supernatural drama” about the Brides of Dracula. His ‘Riverdale’ collaborator, Maggie Kiley, is set to direct. This project hales from Berlanti Productions, which also produces Aguirre-Sacasa’s established hits, ‘Riverdale’, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, and the upcoming ‘Katy Keene’– and Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti Productions previously developed this concept for ABC during the 2015-16 pilot season. Aguirre-Sacasa, Kiley, and Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce. Reportedly, a number of outlets expressed interest, with ABC coming out on top.

‘The Brides’ is further described as “a sexy contemporary reimagining” with the ‘Dracula’ story filtered as a “family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart.” Reportedly, ‘The Brides’ will focus on three women, and several actresses have already been seen.

Via Deadline:

“With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their non-traditional family.”

The Brides of Dracula appear in the original Bram Stoker novel and in most adaptations. The trio mesmerizes Van Helsing before he breaks free of their spell and slays them. In 1960, Hammer Films released a film focused mainly on ‘The Brides of Dracula’. Directed by Terence Fisher, ‘The Brides of Dracula’ starred Martita Hunt, Yvonne Monlaur, and Freda Jackson, with Peter Cushing as Dracula.

Aguirre-Sacasa announced plans to shop ‘The Brides’ around in October, in addition to the reveal that HBO Max had ordered a pilot for ‘The Shelley Society’, which focuses on Mary Godwin, the writer who would eventually become Mary Shelley, author of ‘Frankenstein’, along with her lover Lord Byron and future husband Percy Shelley, as they explore supernatural mysteries in the Victorian Era.

Are you excited about these potential new series?