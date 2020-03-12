Mad Max: Furiosa Will Not Star Charlize Theron Or Tom Hardy!

2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ was a successful revival of the ’80s franchise, and Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa basically stole the show from Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky. Fans clamored for a sequel or even a solo spin-off for Furiosa, and now at long last, they may get one, but reportedly, Theron won’t star.

The ‘Furiosa’ movie, it seems, will be a prequel, and reportedly (according to Geeks World Wide), ‘Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer is being sought to play a younger version of the character. It is also reported that Richard Madden is Warner Brothers’ pick to star opposite Comer, as Dementus, who is described as “breathtakingly handsome. An angel’s face, scarred by a deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny staples.” Also on WB’s wish list is Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. His character doesn’t have a name yet, but he is described as having “stature and presence.”

Abdul-Mateen already has an established relationship with WB, having starred in ‘Aquaman’ as Black Manta, Doctor Manhattan in the HBO series ‘Watchmen’, and he is currently at work on the upcoming fourth ‘Matrix’ movie, all from WB. He will also return as Black Manta in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel.

The delay in getting a new ‘Mad Max’ movie of any sort has been due to an ongoing legal battle between director George Miller and WB, over royalties for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. But it seems that the auteur believes the matter will be settled, as he has ideas for more movies.

Via Movieweb:

“There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the [Warner Bros.] thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

Abdul-Mateen will appear in three movies this year, ‘All Day and a Night’ out in April, ‘Candyman’ in June, and October’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’.

Comer was seen in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’ as Rey’s mother, and she will be seen in the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy ‘Free Guy’, out in July. She is currently filming ‘The Last Duel’ with director Ridley Scott.

Madden won a Golden Globe for his role in ‘The Bodyguard’, a joint venture from the BBC and Netflix. Last year, he was seen in ‘Rocketman’ and ‘1917’. In November, he will be seen in Disney’s Marvel movie ‘Eternals’.