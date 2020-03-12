A State of Emergency has been declared for the state of Massachusetts forcing the cancellation of another major con, Ace Comic Con, which was to have been held in Boston from March 20-22. Celebrity guests would have included hometown boy Chris Evans, as well as Hayden Christensen, Taylor Gray, Rupert Grint, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ewan McGregor, Shameik Moore, Ray Park, Keri Russell, Tiya Sircar, Tessa Thompson, Matthew Wood, and Bonnie Wright.

A second Ace Comic Con is already scheduled for Chicago in October and that remains on the books, as most are hoping the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will be contained by then.

Below is the full statement from the event’s organizers:

“ACE Comic Con is an extended family. We feel like we know each one of you personally, and as much as we make you feel welcome into our lives a few times a year, you have been gracious in return. Yesterday, a State of Emergency was called in Massachusetts, and after many hours of consultation with the BCEC, a city-owned facility, it was determined that running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to ‘force majeure.’ We are working with the BCEC to reschedule the event, and we will do our best to bring ACE Comic Con Northeast back to Boston Strong! “We feel for anyone and everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus. Stakeholders in events like these include the fans, hotel employees, airline workers, city and state officials, security firms, car services, caterers, union workers and hundreds of hundreds of workers that put months and months of sweat and hard work into putting these events off, our own staff included. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and to those already ill, we wish a speedy recovery. “Due to the volume, we expect you will receive your full refund within 30 days. We appreciate your patience and understanding. ACE Comic Con remains committed to its next event scheduled at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on October 16-18, 2020. As we have done in the past, the goal is to provide you the greatest event ever, run by people who are as passionate about you! At ACE, you don’t just meet your heroes, you meet your superheroes! And we want to provide you with the absolute best experience you’ve come to enjoy. Please be thoughtful and understanding when posting on social media. Kindness in these times is invaluable. “Thank you and see you in October!”

The Chicago Ace Comic Con is expected to host Gyllenhaal, Hemsworth, and Thompson, as well as Gwendoline Christie, Taron Egerton, Kit Harington, Josh Herdman, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Ross Lynch, Norman Reedus, Kiernan Shipka, and Henry Zaga.

This is the second major fan con to be canceled, following that of Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle.

Stay tuned for updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus and its impact on the fan community.

Source: ComicBook.com