RUMOR MILL: Take this information with a grain of salt, as for now, it is only a RUMOR.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ wraps up the current trilogy of movies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that this will be fans’ last visit to this reality. Word has surfaced that a ‘Jurassic World’ TV series may be in the works for the upcoming Peacock streaming service. This show would be set in the same universe as the films.

According to fan site Jurassic Outpost, this project is in development at Amblin Television, with both Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow attached as producers, along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, the co-presidents of Amblin Television.

Reportedly, the majority of filming will take place in Vancouver, a popular location for television production thanks to tax breaks. (Most of the Arrowverse shows film there.) This was also the location for filming parts of ‘Dominion’, which may have helped set the stage.

At the end of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, a pack of dinosaurs were let loose on society and reportedly, ‘Dominion’ will focus on the heroes from both the ‘World’ and ‘Park’ franchises attempting to wrangle the beasts that have rampaged across North America.

We already got a tease of this in the short “Battle at Big Rock” which aired last year on FX and was also released online. The fact that Trevorrow has already experimented with a short-form ‘Jurassic’ project made to air on TV adds a bit of credence to this RUMOR.

The idea that this potential series is earmarked for streaming means that it could carry a heftier than average price tag, but thanks to the films, the technology to animated realistic dinos already exists. That would make this project less astronomical to produce than it would for another network or streaming service to make a dinosaur show. (Remember FOX’s short-lived ‘Terra Nova’?)

For the time being, this is just a RUMOR, but would you like to see an ongoing TV series set in the reality of ‘Jurassic World’?