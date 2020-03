Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 2/26/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alex Ross, More (A) More (A/CA) Alex Ross

Thirty years ago, Alex Ross had a vision of a new series showing the Marvel heroes in a way they’d never been seen before. The first realization of that idea became the blockbuster MARVELS – but today Alex finally brings about his original vision: An anthology of stories by unique, exceptional talents, many of whom are doing Marvel characters for the very first time. Over this showcase series you’ll see work by such artists as Adam Hughes, Bill Sienkiewicz, Dan Brereton and more, linked together by an overarching story by Alex and Steve Darnall. This inaugural issue kicks it all off with superstar artists Frank Espinosa (Rocketo, Looney Tunes) telling an unusual Spider-Man story and Steve Rude (Nexus), teaming up with Kurt Busiek (Marvels, Avengers) for an Avengers story, framed by Alex and Steve Darnall (Uncle Sam, Marvels) presenting a tale of the dread dreamland Nightmare, and his threat to the entire Marvel Universe…and possibly beyond.

STRANGE ADVENTURES #1

DC COMICS

(W) Tom King (A) Evan Shaner (A/CA) Mitch Gerads

After winning five Eisner Awards and topping year-end “best-of lists,” the comic book of 2019 was Mister Miracle. The comic book of 2020 will be Strange Adventures.

The Mister Miracle team of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads are joined by fan-favorite artist Evan “Doc” Shaner to bring you an epic tale in the tradition of Watchmen, The Dark Knight Returns, and DC: The New Frontier-a story of blood, war, and love that readers will be talking about for years to come. Adam Strange is the hero of Rann, a man famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading his adopted home to victory in a great planetary war, Adam and his wife Alanna retire to Earth, where they are greeted by cheers, awards, and parades. But not all is as happy and nice as it seems, as the decisions Adam made during battles on Rann come back to haunt his family and threaten the entire DC Universe. And now a surprise DC hero will have to choose between saving Adam Strange and saving the world. A story like no other, Strange Adventures is an ambitious, thrilling, shocking, and beautiful 12-issue saga that will push Adam Strange to the breaking point and beyond!

OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #1

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Layman (A) Rob Guillory (A/CA) Afu Chan

SERIES PREMIERE! THE GREATEST CROSSOVER EVER! Tony Chu is a modern-day cop who gets psychic impressions from what he eats. Joshua Rigg is a 28th-century starship captain who flies through an outer space filled with demons, monsters, and ghosts. It sounds like a perfect recipe for a comic book crossover, doesn’t it? Well, be careful what you wish for because CHEW/OUTER DARKNESS is warping your way, bringing together the reunited multiple Eisner Award-winning CHEW team, writer JOHN LAYMAN and artist ROB GUILLORY, with OUTER DARKNESS’ regular resident artistic genius, AFU CHAN!

JOIN THE FUTURE #1

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Zack Kaplan (A/CA) Piotr Kowalski

The Future. Ultra-modern megacities reward millions of their citizens with a completely funded life, with every need met, from food to housing and healthcare, in order to compete in an economic power struggle in which population is key.

But a few rural residents still cling to their independence in what last American small towns are left. When a nearby megacity pressures the people of a small town join up or else, a young teenage girl named Clem will learn how far she’ll go to defend her principles.

All This Plus …

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Margaret Stohl (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Dave Rapoza

MURDER AND MYSTERY IN THE MIGHTY MARVEL MANNER!

DATELINE, 1939!

As the specter of war looms on the horizon, SPIDER-MAN: NOIR fights the good fight at home, stopping the injustices of a more friendly-neighborhood variety. But after a dame is murdered at The Black Cat nightclub and all clues point overseas, Spidey will have no choice but to board the next flight to Europe and kick off a globetrotting adventure through yesteryear of the Marvel Universe!

ALIENATED #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

BEN 10 ORIGINAL GN MANCHESTER MYSTERY

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #13 CVR A MAIN LOPEZ

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #13 CVR B LOPEZ

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #13 CVR C

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #13 FOC CHOSEN ONES VAR

FOLKLORDS #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG

FOLKLORDS #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG

GRASS KINGS TP VOL 03

KING OF NOWHERE #1 (OF 5) CVR A JENKINS

KING OF NOWHERE #1 (OF 5) CVR B MORAZZO

KING OF NOWHERE #1 (OF 5) FOC WARD VAR

MAGICIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR A KHALIDAH (MR)

MAGICIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR B SHARPE (MR)

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 DISCOVER NOW

APOCALYPTIGIRL AN ARIA FOR THE END TIMES HC

BPRD 1946 – 1948 TP

BUTCHER OF PARIS #4 (OF 5) (MR)

CRONE #5 (OF 5)

DISNEY MULANS ADV JOURNAL PALACE SECRETS TP

DISNEY PIXAR ONWARD STORY O/T MOVIE IN COMICS HC

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #4 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON (MR)

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #4 (OF 5) CVR B BARAHONA (MR)

UMBRELLA ACADEMY APOCALYPSE SUITE DLX LTD HC VOL 01

WYRD TP (RES)

BATMAN #90

BATMAN #90 CARD STOCK FRANCESCO MATTINA VAR ED

BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT DELUXE EDITION HC

DAPHNE BYRNE #3 (OF 6) (MR)

DAPHNE BYRNE #3 (OF 6) VAR ED (MR)

DOLLAR COMICS JLA YEAR ONE #1

DOLLAR COMICS SWAMP THING #57

DREAMING #19 (MR)

FLASH #750

FLASH #750 1940S NICOLA SCOTT VAR ED

FLASH #750 1950S GARY FRANK VAR ED

FLASH #750 1960S NICK DERINGTON VAR ED

FLASH #750 1970S GARCIA LOPEZ VAR ED

FLASH #750 1980S DELL OTTO VAR ED

FLASH #750 1990S MATTINA VAR ED

FLASH #750 2000S JIM LEE VAR ED

FLASH #750 2010S FRANCIS MANAPUL VAR ED

FLASH #750 BLANK VAR ED

GEN LOCK #5 (OF 7)

HARLEY QUINN #71

HARLEY QUINN #71 FRANK CHO VAR ED

JACK OF FABLES THE DELUXE EDITION HC BOOK 03

JUSTICE LEAGUE #42

JUSTICE LEAGUE #42 CARD STOCK MIKEL JANIN VAR ED

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #19

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #19 SKAN VAR ED

LOIS LANE #9 (OF 12)

LOIS LANE #9 (OF 12) BILQUIS EVELY VAR ED

MYSTERY IN SPACE #75 FACSIMILE EDITION

ORACLE CODE TP

ROBIN YEAR ONE TP NEW EDITION

STRANGE ADVENTURES #1 (OF 12)

STRANGE ADVENTURES #1 (OF 12) BLANK VAR ED

STRANGE ADVENTURES #1 (OF 12) EVAN SHANER VAR ED

SUPERMAN GIANT #2

SUPERMAN VILLAINS #1

WONDER WOMAN SPIRIT OF TRUTH HC (RES)

CHASTITY #4 NODET VIRGIN CVR (MR)

CHASTITY #4 QUAH VIRGIN CVR (MR)

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 BEN OLIVER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEATH-DEFYING DEVIL #4 PARRILLO HIGH END VIRGIN CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #1 HUGHES LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #1 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #1 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #1 TUCCI LTD VIRGIN CVR

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #1 GUICE LTD VIRGIN CVR (M

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #1 SEGOVIA LTD VIRGIN CVR

KISS ZOMBIES #4 CVR A SUYDAM

KISS ZOMBIES #4 CVR B SAYGER

KISS ZOMBIES #4 CVR C BUCHEMI

KISS ZOMBIES #4 CVR D PHOTO

KISS ZOMBIES #4 HAESER FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA #13 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA #13 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA #14 CASTRO BONUS FOC VAR

RED SONJA #14 CVR A JAE LEE

RED SONJA #14 CVR B LINSNER

RED SONJA #14 CVR C BOB Q

RED SONJA #14 CVR D LAMING

RED SONJA #14 CVR E DECOBRAY COSPLAY

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CHEW LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 GARZA LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 QUAH LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #8 DALTON LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #8 STAGGS LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #1 TUCCI EXC B&W CVR

VAMPIRELLA #1 TUCCI EXC CVR

VAMPIRELLA #1 TUCCI EXC PURE PENCIL ED

VAMPIRELLA #1 TUCCI EXC VIRGIN B&W CVR

VAMPIRELLA #1 TUCCI EXC VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #6 ARTGERM ULTRA LTD CHARCOAL VAR

VAMPIRELLA #6 ARTGERM ULTRA LTD CHARCOAL VIRGIN VAR

VAMPIRELLA #8 AFUA RICHARDSON LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #8 BEACHUM LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #8 COWAN LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #8 DALTON LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #8 MARTINEZ LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #8 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA CHIN LITHOGRAPH SGN

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #4 PARRILLO VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #4 TARR VIRGIN CVR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 OLIVER LTD VIRGIN CVR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 PARRILLO LTD SEDUCTION CVR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #6 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #6 CVR A PARILLO

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #6 CVR B OLIVER

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #6 CVR C SEGOVIA

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #6 CVR D LORRAINE COSPLAY

CORTO MALTESE GN BALLAD OF THE SALTY SEA

CROW HACK SLASH TP VOL 01

CROW LETHE #1 (OF 3) CVR A MOMOKO

CROW LETHE #1 (OF 3) CVR B SEELEY

DESCENDANTS TP FRIGHT AT MUSEUM

EMBARRASSMENT OF WITCHES GN VOL 01

GHOSTBUSTERS YEAR ONE #2 (OF 4) CVR A SHOENING

GHOSTBUSTERS YEAR ONE #2 (OF 4) CVR B SCHOENING

MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL TP VOL 01 CAT-TASTROPHE

PANDEMICA #4 (OF 5) CVR A SANCHEZ

RAGNAROK BREAKING OF HELHEIM #4 (OF 6) CVR A SIMONSON

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #26 CVR A STANLEY

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #26 CVR B HAMMERSTROM GRAHAM

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #22 CVR A FOSCO

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #22 CVR B FOSCO & LARSEN

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #5 CVR A MILNE

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #5 CVR B PITRE-DUROCHER

TRANSFORMERS GHOSTBUSTERS TP VOL 01 GHOSTS OF CYBERTRON

UNCLE SCROOGE TP VOL 12 CURSED CELL PHONE

WELLINGTON #3 (OF 5) CVR A KOWALSKI

100 PERCENT TP (MR)

BIRTHRIGHT #42

DEAD EYES TP VOL 01 (MR)

FARMHAND #14 (MR)

MAN-EATERS TOMORROW BELONGS TO YOU CVR A MITERNIQUE (ONE-SHO

MAN-EATERS TOMORROW BELONGS TO YOU CVR B MITERNIQUE (ONE-SHO

MARKED #5 CVR A ANACLETO (MR)

MARKED #5 CVR B HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 CVR B RAMOS (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 CVR C ARTGERM (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 CVR D MARINI (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 CVR E BUCCI PHOTO CVR (MR)

MIRKA ANDOLFO MERCY #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR)

OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #1 (OF 3) CVR A CHAN (MR)

OUTER DARKNESS CHEW #1 (OF 3) CVR B GUILLORY (MR)

UNEARTH #6 (MR)

2020 RESCUE #1 (OF 2)

2020 RESCUE #1 (OF 2) BARTEL VAR

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ANINDITO VAR

BLACK CAT #10

BLACK CAT #10 SPIDER-WOMAN GRANOV VAR

BLACK PANTHER AND AGENTS OF WAKANDA #7

BLACK PANTHER AND AGENTS OF WAKANDA #7 SPIDER-WOMAN VAR

BLACK WIDOW POSTCARD BOOK HC

BLACK WIDOW WAID SAMNEE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

CABLE #1 POSTER

CONAN BATTLE FOR SERPENT CROWN #2 (OF 5)

CONAN BATTLE FOR SERPENT CROWN #2 (OF 5) CHRISTOPHER VAR

DAREDEVIL #19

DAREDEVIL #19 DEL MUNDO SPIDER-WOMAN VAR

DOCTOR DOOM #6

DOCTOR DOOM #6 MAYHEW SPIDER-WOMAN VAR

DR STRANGE #4

EMPYRE #1 POSTER

EXCALIBUR #8 DX

IRON MAN 2020 #3 (OF 6)

IRON MAN 2020 #3 (OF 6) BIANCHI CONNECTING VAR

IRON MAN 2020 #3 (OF 6) RON LIM VAR

IRON MAN 2020 #3 (OF 6) SUPERLOG HEADS VAR

MAGNIFICENT MS MARVEL #13

MARAUDERS #9 DX

MARVEL #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL #1 (OF 6) RUDE VAR

MARVEL #1 POSTER

MARVEL COMICS 1000 HC

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #16

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #16 FERRY SPIDER-WOMAN VAR

POWER PACK CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01

POWER PACK CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BOGDANOVE DM VAR

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #2 (OF 5)

ROBERT E HOWARDS DARK AGNES #2 (OF 5) ANACLETO VAR

SAVAGE AVENGERS #11

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 (OF 5)

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

SPIDER-VERSE #6 (OF 6)

SPIDER-VERSE ART ADAMS POSTER

SPIDER-WOMAN #1 CLASSIC COVER POSTER

STAR WARS #2 2ND PTG SILVA VAR

STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #1 (OF 4) 3RD PTG CRAIN VAR

STRANGE ACADEMY #1

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 ADAMS CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VAR

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 JS CAMPBELL VAR

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 POSTER

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 RAMOS DESIGN WRPAD VAR

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 YOUNG VAR

STRIKEFORCE #7

SWORD MASTER #9

THOR #2 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR

TRUE BELIEVERS EMPYRE MANTIS #1

TRUE BELIEVERS EMPYRE MAR-VELL #1

UNCANNY X-FORCE BY REMENDER OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG

WEAPON PLUS WORLD WAR IV 2ND PTG GIANGIORDANO VAR

WEB OF BLACK WIDOW TP

X-MEN #5 2ND PTG YU VAR DX

X-MEN #9 POSTER

X-MEN CHILDREN OF ATOM HC BOX SET SLIPCASE

Other Comic Books

2000 AD PROG PACK JANUARY 2020

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #4 CVR A YOUNG (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #4 CVR B YOUNG RISQUE (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #4 CVR C BAUGH (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #4 CVR D BAUGH RISQUE (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #4 CVR E GRANSAULL (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #4 CVR F GRANSAULL RISQUE (MR)

ARGUS #1

ARIA MANGA MASTERPIECE OMNIBUS GN VOL 05

ARIFURETA I HEART ISEKAI GN VOL 02 (MR)

ASTER & ACCIDENTAL MAGIC HC GN

ASTER & ACCIDENTAL MAGIC SC GN

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 03

BATTLECATS TALES OF VALDERIA #2 (OF 4)

BIG NATE BLOW THE ROOF OFF TP

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND #1 (OF 4) CVR A PUGH (MR)

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND #1 (OF 4) CVR B GUERRA (MR)

BILLYS BOOTS HC (RES)

BREATHERS #2 CVR A MADSON

BREATHERS #2 CVR B MADSON

CARSON OF VENUS REALM OF DEAD #1 CVR A MESARCIA MAIN

CARSON OF VENUS REALM OF DEAD #1 CVR B WOLFER

CARSON OF VENUS REALM OF DEAD #1 CVR C PULP LTD ED

CIMMERIAN QUEEN OF BLACK COAST #1 CVR A JASON METCALF (MR)

CIMMERIAN QUEEN OF BLACK COAST #1 CVR B MIRKA ANDOLFO. (MR)

CIMMERIAN QUEEN OF BLACK COAST #1 CVR C ED BENES (MR)

CIMMERIAN QUEEN OF BLACK COAST #1 CVR D PIERRE ALARY (MR)

COSMIC COMMANDOS SC GN

DF ANT MAN #1 SGN STAN LEE

DF SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #1 SGN HALLUM

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #3 CVR A HALLION

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #3 CVR B PHOTO

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #3 CVR C PEPOY

DRYAD #1 CVR A OLEKSAK

DRYAD #1 CVR B STAPLES

EVERYTHING IS BEAUTIFUL & IM NOT AFRAID SC

FAMILIAR FACE HC

FIRE NEVER GOES OUT MEMOIR IN PICTURES HC GN

GAL GOHAN GN VOL 02 (MR)

GIGANT GN VOL 01 (MR)

GOBLIN GIRL HC (MR)

GOON #9 CVR A POWELL

GOON #9 PARSON CARDSTOCK VAR CVR

HELLFIGHTER QUIN #1

IAN GN VOL 04 METANOIA

JOHNNY HAZARD SUNDAYS ARCHIVE 1944-1946 FULL SIZE TABLOID HC

JOIN THE FUTURE #1 CVR A KOWALSKI

JUDGE DREDD MECHANISMO TP MACHINE LAW

KILLSWITCH #3 (MR)

KNIGHTS TEMPORAL TP VOL 01

MARGINAL OPERATION GN

MARGO INTERGALACTIC TRASH COLLECTOR #3 (OF 3) CVR A WHITING

MARGO INTERGALACTIC TRASH COLLECTOR #3 (OF 3) CVR B RICHARD

MONEY SHOT #5 (MR)

MONSTER MAYHEM TP

MONTHLY GIRLS NOZAKI KUN GN VOL 11

MUTTS TREASURY TP HOT DOGS HOT CATS

NOBODY IS IN CONTROL #4 (OF 4) (MR)

PENGUINDRUM GN VOL 02

PINK LEMONADE #2 CVR A NICK CAGNETTI

PINK LEMONADE #2 CVR B RICH TOMMASO

PLOT TP

PRINCE BARI GN VOL 03

PRINCE BARI GN VOL 04

PRINCESS PRINCESS EVER AFTER SC GN

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #3 (OF 5) CVR A JOHNSON

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #3 (OF 5) CVR B COCCOLO

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #3 (OF 5) CVR C ROYLE

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #3 (OF 5) CVR D MUHR

RELICS OF YOUTH TP COMPLETE

RICK AND MORTY VS D & D TP VOL 02 PAINSCAPE

RUNNERS TP VOL 01 BAD GOODS COLOR ED

RUNNERS TP VOL 02 BIG SNOW JOB

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #4 CVR A ZHANG

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #4 CVR B PHOTO

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #4 CVR C JAY

STILL SICK MANGA GN VOL 02

TRANSFERENCE TP (MR)

TRENT GN VOL 05 VALLEY OF FEAR

TWIN WORLDS #1 CVR A

TWIN WORLDS #1 CVR B

V CARD #2 (OF 4)

VAMPIRONICA NEW BLOOD #3 CVR A MOK

VAMPIRONICA NEW BLOOD #3 CVR B GORHAM

VAMPIRONICA NEW BLOOD #3 CVR C SMALLWOOD

WAR AND PEAS FUNNY COMICS FOR DIRTY LOVERS SC

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #97

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #68 CVR A MACCAGNI (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #68 CVR B MACCAGNI RISQUE (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #68 CVR C MCCOMB (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #68 CVR D MCCOMB RISQUE (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #68 CVR E SERRATO (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #68 CVR F SERRATO RISQUE (MR)

Source: Previews World