Remember the odd ZZ Top look Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan sported at the end of ‘Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey’? Well, it would appear that the duo of musical saviors ditched that look in the upcoming ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music.’ They’ve decided to go for a look straight out of a 1970’s lounge act.

OK, I am just making an assumption. What other reason would Bill and Ted have for dressing in such heinous duds? Is it a look into a dystopic future? Have the evil robot doubles returned? If I stop being cynical, I’d say this may be from the end of the film. The daughters of the Stallyns, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, are getting married, perhaps?

It’s hard to say at this moment. Life has not been perfect for Bill and Ted since 1991. Having been told they were going to bring peace to the world, that goal appears unobtained. A new threat appears that goes beyond pure world domination. The Wyld Stallyns aren’t just fighting for their souls and loved ones. The Excellent Ones must write a ballad, therefore, saving not only the Earth but the entire universe. These stakes are indeed bogus.

Here’s the official synopsis for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The sequel’s director Dean Parisot (‘Galaxy Quest’) spoke with Empire, expanding on the stakes in the plot of the film:

“We’ve gone from a homework assignment to saving all space and time. We bypassed all those possible traumas in the middle. They have an hour and 18 minutes. So they’re in trouble. And let’s say that they have to travel all over the place to try and figure it out.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to the franchise they kicked into pop culture 31 years ago on August 21st.