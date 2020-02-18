Welcome back one and all to an all-new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

We have officially made it to Toy Fair week! Sadly that also means that this week’s news is super light while we wait for the massive avalanche of news this weekend. Thankfully we still have a few awesome tidbits of news in store for you in the toy news for the week of February 18th, 2020 below!

Hasbro Wants Your Vote

Election day here in the U.S. may still be a few long months away, but Hasbro is asking for your vote this weekend! This week Hasbro announced an all new Fan Poll that will be launching on Saturday 2/22/20 and ending on Friday 2/28/20 where fans can vote for an upcoming 6″ scale Marvel Legends figure. The winning figure will be announced shortly after the polls close and the figure will be available for sale on Hasbro Pulse this summer! It is anticipated that the figures people will be able to vote for will be announced at Hasbro’s upcoming media event at New York Toy Fair, which takes place on this Saturday afternoon (the same day the polls open). So far the voting site provides us with very little information, although they do give us some big teases with silhouettes of three different figures.

While these figures are blacked out, collectors with a keen eye will be able to tell you that they are indeed Elektra, Silk, and Lady Sif; all characters we have already gotten figures of in the last few years. Many collectors seem to be hoping for more characters options, while most are anticipating these being simple repaints of pre-existing molds. It’s worth noting that Elektra looks to includes a katana, while Lady Sif includes the sword of Angela; both are accessories that the original releases of these characters did not originally include.

Don’t forgot to head to HasbroPulse to cast your vote this weekend!

“AHHH! After Ten-Thousand Years I’m Free!”

It has taken us over a quarter of a century, but after all of these years, Hasbro is giving us the one thing that Bandai could not- a properly scaled fully articulated Rita Repulsa figure! That’s right, Rita Repulsa, the lead villain from the classic ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ series, is making her way to the ‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’! Rita will be available exclusively at Gamestop Stores this summer where she will be part of an exclusive ‘Silver Wedding Anniversary’ figure 2-pack with Lord Zedd and plenty of episode specific accessories! Rita looks to be a completely new sculpt and features a softgoods robe, while Zedd looks largely the same as his single-packed release from last year aside from a slightly more silvery paint job. This two pack of villainy is set to release this August exclusively at Gamestop stores for around $49.99.

Available Now From Diamond Select Toys

Our good friends at Diamond Select Toys have a great stash of new items hitting stores this week for collectors of all ages! We’ve got new items from franchises like ‘John Wick’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, and even some Disney sci-fi classics like ‘TRON’ and ‘The Black Hole’! As always, Diamond Select Toys have made sure that their offerings are spread across a number of different lines and styles, providing pieces that will fit into just about anyone’s collections. Check out the full solicitations from DST below and be sure to head to your favorite shops to pick these up today!

Black Hole Vinimates V.I.N.CENT & Maximilian Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! The two main robots from the classic sci-fi movie The Black Hole are now the two newest VInimates vinyl figures! Heroic V.I.N.CENT and the evil Maximilian each measure approximately 4 inches tall atop a support stand, and they come packed together in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #AUG192722, SRP: $19.99)

DC Comic Gallery Deathstroke PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Deathstroke the Terminator is slicing his way into the DC Gallery Diorama line! Slade Wilson wields double swords in this dynamic sculpture, which stands approximately 10 inches tall on a diorama base. Cast in high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. (Item #SEP192495, SRP: $49.99)

John Wick Gallery Catacombs PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Beneath the streets of Rome, John Wick battles for his life in this PVC diorama based on the second film in the John Wick franchise. Wielding a powerful shotgun, with a round exiting the barrel, this approximately 9” diorama is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint. Packaged in a full color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #SEP192489, SRP: $49.99)

Marvel Select Avengers Endgame Iron Man MK85 Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! I am Iron Man! The latest Marvel Select action figure comes from the world of Avengers: Endgame, and it’s Iron Man! Wearing his Mark 85 armor, this 7-inch scale figure of Iron Man comes with interchangeable hands, including the Nano Gauntlet, and an alternate version with snapping fingers. Packaged in the display-ready Select figure packaging, with side-panel artwork. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item #SEP192494, SRP: $29.99)

Nightmare Before Christmas Select Action Figures Series 8

A Diamond Select Toys release! The nightmare continues! The Nightmare Before Christmas provides year-round enjoyment, and the hit action figure line continues with three all-new figure sets, each with a piece of a larger diorama! Burnt Santa Jack, Small Vampire with Tall Witch, and Short Vampire with Short Witch each come with pieces to build the Halloween Town guillotine environment. Each set comes packaged in the display-ready Select packaging with side-panel art for shelf reference. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Cortes Studios! (MAY192383, SRP: $29.99/ea.)

Tron Movie Deluxe Action Figures Series 1 Asst.

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Halt, user! For the first time ever, the classic sci-fi movie Tron gets movie-accurate action figures! Each 7-inch scale action figure is based on the look of a character from the 1982 film – Tron, Sark and Infiltrator Flynn in his red infiltration disguise. Each features approximately 16 points of articulation and interchangeable disc accessories and effects, and comes packaged in a full-color blister card. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUN192380, SRP: $19.99/ea.)

CONSUME

Answering the prayers of a vast number of John Carpenter fans, the team at NECA posted a teaser image earlier this week of what looks like an 8″ Retro Cloth Figure of Nada from the 1988 John Carpenter classic ‘They Live’. That’s right, we may finally be getting a figure of Nada as played by Roddy Piper to go along with the previously released 8″ Retro Cloth Figure ‘They Live’ 2-pack (which included both a male and female alien). We are hoping that NECA will be shedding more light on this new Nada figure from ‘They Live’ this weekend at New York Toy Fair, and will be sure to keep you posted! Fingers crossed we get a figure of Keith David’s Frank character next!

DC Collectibles October Solicits

Spring has barely begun and the team at DC Collectibles already seems to have the Fall season on the brain. This week they released some new solicitations for a few statues and a number of action figures that will be released this October, including a few items we have never even seen previewed before! There are new additions to several fan favorite lines including ‘Batman The Animated Series’, ‘DC Designer Series’, ‘Batman: Black and White’, ‘DC Cover Girls’, and more! You can check out the full solicits from DC Collectibles for October 2020 below!

DC DESIGNER SERIES: CATWOMAN BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU STATUE

based on artwork by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

sculpted by IRENE MATAR

Based on one of Stanley “Artgerm” Lau’s popular Catwoman variant covers, this beautiful DC Designer Series statue is classic Catwoman all the way. This 1:6 scale statue conveys all that is the character of Catwoman as she is seen with her iconic whip, a stolen jeweled necklace, and her cat companion, Isis.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.56″ tall

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020 $155.00 US

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS, CATWOMAN, VAMPIRE BATMAN, AND BATMAN VERSION 2 ACTION FIGURES

Inspired by the beloved and Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, this new era of the line features characters never before seen in the series with designs by Ty Templeton in the iconic animated art style. These 1:12 scale action figures include a number of accessories.

CATWOMAN

THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS

VAMPIRE BATMAN

BATMAN VERSION 2

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020 $30.00 US • Each figure sold separately

DC ESSENTIALS: DCEASED HARLEY QUINN, DCEASED SUPERMAN, DCEASED THE FLASH, AND DCEASED SUPERGIRL ACTION FIGURES

Based on the popular DC Comics miniseries from 2019, DCeased, this DC Essentials action figure series takes the most popular characters in the line and turns them into zombielike creatures.

DCEASED HARLEY QUINN

DCEASED SUPERMAN

DCEASED THE FLASH

DCEASED SUPERGIRL

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020 $28.00 US • Each figure sold separately

DC COVER GIRLS: POISON IVY BY FRANK CHO STATUE

designed by FRANK CHO

sculpted by JONATHAN MATTHEWS

Beware Poison Ivy’s deadly kiss in this all-new DC Cover Girls statue by Frank Cho. The statue features her iconic costume and winding ivy around her legs and arms, leaving no doubt who this popular and poisonous villain is when she joins your collection.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 9.75″ tall

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020 $140.00 US

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE: BATMONSTER BY GREG CAPULLO STATUE

based on artwork by GREG CAPULLO

sculpted by JEAN ST. JEAN

Based on the iconic New 52 Batman #6 cover, the Batmonster comes to life in 3-D form based on the art of Greg Capullo. Inspired by the famous “Court of Owls” story line from DC Comics, this detailed, macabre statue will definitely stand out from the rest in any Batman collection.

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.02″ tall

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020 $95.00 US

DC DESIGNER SERIES: HARLEY QUINN BY BRUCE TIMM MINI STATUE

designed by BRUCE TIMM

sculpted by JONATHAN MATTHEWS

One of the most popular and bestselling Harley Quinn statue designs returns with this full-color 7-inch statue. This design, based on the art of Bruce Timm, has been so sought after over the years that it has been seen in a 7-inch, a 12-inch, and even a life-size statue!

• Limited to 5,000 pieces and individually numbered

• Statue measures approximately 7.57″ tall

ON SALE OCTOBER 2020 $95.00 US

“GET TO DA CHOPPA!”

In a move that is mostly surprising because it took us this long, Funko has unveiled an all new POP! Vinyl of everyone’s favorite Hunter-Hunter, Alan ‘Dutch’ Shaefer from ‘Predator’. Fans have been waiting for years for Funko to add Dutch to their lineup, as he is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most iconic roles and ‘Predator’ is a franchise that Funko has a long history with. This all new Dutch POP! Vinyl features the character slathered in mud from the film’s big finale, so here is hoping we get another non-muddy version as well in the not too distant future! This mud-caked Dutch POP! Vinyl will be available exclusively at Gamestop this spring.

Marvel-ous New POP! Vinyls

This Spring Marvel Comics fans will be able to add some all new POP! Vinyls of some of their favorite anti-heroes to their collections! Announced as being Previews exclusives (which usually means they’re limited to comic shops and the occasional larger specialty store like FYE) are The Punisher as War Machine (yes that totally happened in the comics, and yes, it is totally badass), plus an all new ‘Comic Moment’ of Venom vs. Spider-Man based on classic art by Todd McFarlane!

To our recollection, while we have seen plenty of ‘Movie Moment’ POP! Vinyls, this is the first ever ‘Comic Moment’ and really looks to open the door to a whole new sub-line of POP! Vinyl collectibles! These are both due to hit stores in Spring 2020!

More Funko ECCC Reveals

Last week we gave you a look at a number of new Funko exclusives that collectors can look forward to seeing available at Emerald City Comic Con, and just as we suspected this week Funko is back with even more of them! This looks like the final round of announcements for ECCC exclusive POP! Vinyls and other awesome Funko collectibles, so be sure to check out the full lineup! We have even included a fun little chart to help you track down all of the shared retailer exclusives at the very bottom! Happy hunting!

Harry Potter POP! Tonks

Harry Potter POP! Fleur Delacour

Marvel POP! Gambit (w/Staff)

Marvel POP! Toad

Marvel POP! Doctor Doom (God Emporer)

Marvel POP! Thanos (w/Detachable Arm)

Star Wars POP! Boba Fett (Futura Black)

Disney Mulan POP! Mushu Riding Panda 6″ Super Sized POP!

Disney Sleeping Beauty POP! Fauna, Flora, and Merryweather 3-Pack

Game Of Thrones POP! Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal (Hatching) 3-Pack

Pokemon POP! Charmander (Flocked)

Pokemon POP! Bulbasaur (Flocked)

Myths POP! Loch Ness Monster (Glow In The Dark)

The Office POP! Dwight Schrute (Recyclops)

The Simpsons POP! Milhouse

Speed Racer POP! Speed Racer (w/Trophy)

Indiana Jones POP! Indiana Jones w/Idol (Metallic) 10″ Super Sized POP!

POP! Town Freddy Funko w/ Funko HQ

ECCC POP! Crusaderette

ECCC POP! Crusader and Crusaderette 2-Pack

Pez POP! Pez Boy (Fireman)

Basketball POP! Shawn Kemp

College POP! Harry The Husky (Flocked)

Trolls POP! Green Troll

Hanna Barbera POP! Great Gazoo

Hanna Barbera Vinyl Soda Huckleberry Hound (with 1/6 Chase)

