‘It’ cast members Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff are bringing to life a new take on the superhero origin story in Netflix’s ‘I Am Not Okay With This’, based on the graphic novel by Chuck Forsman. In the first full trailer for the series, viewers get to know Lillis’ Sydney, who is a misfit and hates high school, even though she is best friends with a pretty girl (Dina, played by Sofia Bryant) who is dating a popular guy (Brad, played by Richard Ellis). Sydney seems to attract the local weirdo, Stanley Barber (Oleff). As Sydney rages against her smalltown reality, her awakening telekinetic powers may shake that up.

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Check out the new trailer below. Careful, it’s NSFW due to language:

In addition, Netflix has released a new poster from the series:

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ comes across like an irreverent ‘Carrie’ — Sydney is even shown doused in blood — mixed with the ‘X-Men’.

Jonathan Entwistle adapted Forsman’s graphic novel into a series, as he did with previously with ‘End of the F***ing World’. That graphic novel-turned-TV-series has been turned into two seasons on Netflix. While it shares a nihilist attitude with ‘I Am Not Okay With This’, it does not include any supernatural elements.

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ also stars Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong. The first season consists of seven 30-minute episodes. They will be available to stream next week, on February 26.

Source: Netflix