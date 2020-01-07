Happy New Year and welcome back once again for an all new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

It is OFFICIALLY 2020, the year of the future! How many sci-fi films are set during this year? Hell, the future portion of ‘Back To The Future’ was set half a decade ago at this point! This yesr is pretty definitively ‘the future’ and WE are living in it. What else is great about the future is the insane number of new toys we have to talk about! Don’t waste another second, scroll on down to the Toy News for the week of January 7th, 2020!

More Power Rangers Ready To Go-Go

Since taking over the Power Rangers brand last year, the team at Hasbro has been knocking it out of the park and keeping the hits coming with their 6-inch scale ‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’ toyline. This week Hasbro announced the complete lineup for their fourth wave of figures for the popular line. Once again we’re getting a pretty eclectic mix of characters from Power Rangers extensive history, which spans over a quarter of a century worth of characters!

The fourth wave of the ‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’ is set to include the Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger, the Blue Zeo Ranger, the Red S.P.D. Ranger, and Cybervillain Blaze from ‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’!

‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’ wave four is due in stores this April! Check out info and images for the new wave below!

S.P.D. Red Ranger

Alternate head, Alternate hands, 2 Blasters, Effect piece

MMPR Yellow Ranger

Alternate head, Alternate hands, Blaster, 2 Daggers, 2 Effect pieces

Zeo Blue Ranger

Alternate head, Alternate hands, Blaster, Sword, Effect piece

Cybervillain Blaze

Alternate head, Alternate hands, Sword, Effect piece

Diamond Select Toys For Now And Later

The year has just begun and our good friends at Diamond Select Toys are ready to go with a number of new items that are hitting stores now and even more that are coming later in the year!

As per usual, the team at DST has a wide variety of items from some of your favorite franchises including a number of tried-and-true Brands like ‘Marvel’ and ‘Star Wars’, plus some new stuff we haven’t seen from them before like ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and live-action DC properties like the original ‘Wonder Woman’ television series and ‘Batman Returns’! You can check out a number of new solicitations for Diamond Select Toys new products that will be hitting stores in May below!

Batman TAS Legends in 3D Batman 1/2 Scale Bust

Pay tribute to the Legend of the Dark Knight with this half-scale bust of Batman, as he appeared in Batman: The Animated Series! Part of the Legends in 3D line of busts, this approximately 10-inch portrait is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Varner Studios.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $200.00

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Vinimates

Buffy is back! The fan-favorite vampire drama remains incredibly popular, and now you can collect your favorite characters as part of the Vinimates vinyl figure line! Buffy, Angel and Spike kick off this new series, each standing 4 inches tall and striking a pose from the TV show. Each has an articulated neck for further posing options, and each comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $9.99

Cthulhu Legends In 3D 1/2 Scale Bust

The literary legend is now the latest Legend in 3-D! Part of the Legends in 3D “half-scale” bust line, this approximately 10-inch resin sculpture depicts the tentacled monstrosity as he is described in the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed and sculpted by Eli Livingston.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $175.00

DC Gallery Batman Returns Movie Catwoman PVC Statue

Meow! One of the screen’s most captivating Catwomen joins the Gallery Diorama line with this flashback sculpture! As seen in 1992’s Batman Returns, actress Michelle Pfeiffer stalks an icy rooftop in her iconic vinyl outfit, holding her trademark whip. Made of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Shawn Knapp, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $49.99

DC Gallery Comic Bane PVC Statue

The Venom-infused super-villain is coming for Batman, and he’s doing it in the Gallery Diorama line! This approximately 9-inch PVC diorama of Bane depicts the muscle-bound misanthrope clutching Batman’s cowl in one hand, with his Venom tube snaking down the other. Made of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $49.99

DC Gallery Linda Carter Wonder Woman PVC Statue

The star of the 1970s Wonder Woman TV series joins the Gallery Diorama line! Based on her appearance in the classic TV show, this approximately 9-inch diorama shows her crossing her magic bracelets in front of her, as her logo rises up from below. Made of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Shawn Knapp, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $49.99

Premier Collection TAS Superman Statue

The epic trinity of Justice League resin statues continues with the Man of Steel! Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, this animated-style statue depicts Superman hovering over a white architectural base and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Displays with Batman, available now, and Wonder Woman, coming soon! Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Varner Studios.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $150.00

It 2 Gallery Pennywise Swamp PVC Statue

Pennywise is back, and he’s creepier than ever! The star of It Chapter 2, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, lurks in the swamp in this all-new Gallery Diorama. Tilting his head to one side as if sizing you up for a meal, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $49.99

Marvel Comic Animated Jean Grey Bust

The groundbreaking animated-style line of X-Men busts continues with the X-Men’s resident redhead, Jean Grey! Looking like she just stepped off the screen from the hit cartoon, Jean focuses her telepathic abilities in this 6-inch resin bust, featuring detailed sculpting and animation-inspired paint details. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $59.99

Marvel Gallery Comic Emma Frost PVC Statue

Try to keep your mind clear when you look at this sculpture of the X-Men’s resident Femme Fatale, Emma Frost! Depicting the powerful telepath in her rock-hard diamond form, this approximately 12-inch diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira. Formerly a GameStop exclusive.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $49.99

Marvel Gallery Comic Longshot PVC Statue

The luckiest man in the Mojoverse has arrived! Sometime X-Men member Longshot unleashes a flurry of throwing blades while leaping over fellow Mojo-World resident Magog in this dynamic diorama. Made of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $49.99

Marvel Premier Collection Comic Black Panther Statue

The Black Panther strikes a pose amid the greenery of Wakanda in this elegant statue. Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this piece is made of high-quality resin and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Hand-sculpted by Clayburn Moore.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $150.00

Star Wars Premier Collection Episode 9 Kylo Ren Statue

The Rise of Skywalker is upon us! With the final installment of the Skywalker nonology in theaters, Sith lord Kylo Ren is now a 1/7 scale statue in the Star Wars Premier Collection. Depicting him with his lightsaber at the ready, this approximately 10-inch sculpture is limited to only 3,0000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by the Silva Bros., sculpted by Rocco Tartamella.

In Shops: May 27, 2020

SRP: $150.00

In the meantime, while you’re waiting for all that awesome stuff to hit stores, you can head to your local comic shop and pick up all of these awesome items that just released this month! New items include stuff from some of your favorite Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ brands, including ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘X-Men: Animated’!

Legends in 3D Marvel Movie Avengers: Infinity War Hulk 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! This bust burns like raging fire! Based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, this resin bust of the Hulk is in 1/2 scale, and measures approximately 10 inches tall atop a movie-inspired base. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item #JUL192670, SRP: $174.99)

Marvel Animated X-Men Cyclops Resin Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Scott Summers kicks off a new line of busts based on the classic X-Men animated series! Depicting Cyclops with a gleam in his visor and his fists at the ready, this approximately 6-inch resin bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Joe Menna. (Item # JUL192665, SRP: $59.99)

Marvel Animated Venom & Spider-Man Statue

A Diamond Select Toys Release! It’s a sticky situation in this new Marvel Animated Statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.! Spider-Man is all wrapped up in the Venom Symbiote in this approximately 5-inch resin sculpture based on official Marvel artwork. Statue comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed and Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUN192393, SRP: $59.99)

Marvel Comic Gallery Spider-Man ‘90s PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Thwip! The spaghetti webs make a comeback in this new PVC Diorama inspired by the classic Spider-Man artwork of the 1990s! Leaping over a rooftop with his webline wrapped around him, this sculpture of Spidey stands approximately 8 inches tall and ­is cast in high-grade plastic with highly detailed sculpting and paint applications. Packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton! (Item # JUN192391, SRP: $49.99)

Star Wars Range Trooper 1/6 Scale Resin Bust

A Diamond Select Toys Release! The Range Trooper is one of the Empire’s toughest, most elite soldiers, and now this super trooper is a Gentle Giant Ltd. bust! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this resin bust depicts the new breed of trooper seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story, rifle at the ready, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios. (Item # JUN192390, SRP: $99.99)

And last but far from least, head over to GameStop stores where you can pick up three brand new exclusive Marvel Gallery PVC statues! We’ve got Captain America from ‘Avengers: Endgame’, plus two versions of Spider-Man from his hit self titled video game on the PlayStation 4! Captain America and one of the Spider-Man statues are available now, with the third statue releasing in February. All three are priced at $49.99. Check out the images and details below.

Avengers: Endgame Captain America Team Suit Marvel Gallery Statue – Available Now

Marvel Movie Gallery Avengers Endgame Captain America PVC Diorama Whatever it takes! Captain America suits up to avenge his fallen comrades in the newest Marvel Gallery PVC Diorama from Diamond Select Toys! Based on his appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Cap strides towards the viewer in his white Quantum Realm suit in this approximately 9-inch sculpture featuring the likeness of Chris Evans. Crafted of high-quality PVC, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box with fifth-panel door. Sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Marvel Gallery Statue – Available Now

The hit video game Spider-Man is now a Gallery PVC Diorama! The web-slinger hitches a ride to the hit sculpture line in style, crouched on a Daily Bugle sign atop a New York City cab in his new, already-iconic costume. Measuring approximately 9” tall, this PVC sculpture of Spidey preparing to fire a web comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Cortes Studios. A Diamond Select Toys release!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Punk Marvel Video Game Gallery Statue – 02/07/2020

Time to go into the Spider-Verse! Enter the noisy, crowded clubs of New York City with the most hardcore Spider-Man of all, Spider-Punk! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this sculpture of the nonconformist hero shows him surrounded by barbed wire, his guitar by his side. This PVC Diorama is made out of high-grade plastic and features detailed sculpting and paint details. Packaged in a full-color window box with a fifth-panel door. Sculpted by Cortes Studios. A Diamond Select Toys release!

DC Comics Toys Coming Soon From Spinmaster and McFarlane

Last summer we learned that Warner Brothers had plucked the DC Comics toy license away from Mattel, and redistributed it amongst toy companies Spinmaster and McFarlane Toys. While Mattel would still make DC Comics toys for their Imaginext line, Spinmaster would be taking over for general kids toys and McFarlane Toys would be producing figures geared more towards adult collectors. This week we got our very first look at the first offerings from both Spinmaster and Mattel, which seem to have collectors split as to whether they love them or hate them.

For Spinmaster, who is focusing on childrens toys with real playability, we can look forward to several generally ‘Batman’-heavy product lines including 4″ and 12″ articulated figures as well as 2″ blindbagged figures and roleplay accessories. The 4″ line features a number of fan favorite ‘Batman’ characters inckuding Robin, Nightwing, The Joker, Manbat, and a number of Batman variations. There we’ll also be some special Deluxe Figures in this line that include additional larger accessories like King Shark, a deluxe Transforming Batcycle set that includes an exclusive Clayface figure, and even a fully scaled Batmobile! Meanwhile the 12″ line will also be chock full of Batman characters with a few others like Superman and Shazam peppered in.

4″ Scale Figures

4″ Deluxe Figures

4″ Batcycle with Batman and Clayface Figures

4″ Batmobile and Batboat Transforming Vehicle

12″ Scale Figures

Batman Voice-Changing Mask

Batman Interactive Role-Play Gauntlet with Lights and Sounds

While these initial offerings from Spinmaster look like they will be great for kids to enjoy and might appeal to some collectors, the majority of people are going to be way more excited about the first wave of new 7″ scale DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys! It looks like McFarlane is finally taking notice that collectors have really embraced the simpler sculpts and updated articulation as seen in their popular ‘Fortnite’ figures, as they seem to have taken a similar approach for many of their DC Comics offerings, which come fully loaded with up to 22 points of articulation.

Rather than hitting a singular theme, McFarlane seems to be taking a broad approach to their DC Comics line, dabbling with figures of characters from all different corners of the DC Universe including animated shows like the ‘Batman’, ‘Superman’, and ‘Justice League’, as well as live action series like ‘Arrow’, and of course the classic comic book versions of the characters. In addition to these figures, McFarlane is also releasing a small vehicle of the ‘Bat-Raptor’, which is the small car that The Batman Who Laughs drives around in the comics, plus a miniature Batmobile vehicle that you can build if you buy several of the figures in the wave (Batmobile pieces come packaged with Nightwing, Batgirl, and The Batman Who Laughs, but nobody else includes any kind of Build-a-Figure parts, which seems like an odd choice). You can check out the full details and images for the first wave of DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys below!

Batman: Batman the Animated Series

Batman figure is based on the iconic style of Batman the Animated Series

Batman’s accessories include a Grapnel Launcher and Batarang

Included collectable art card with Batman the Animated Series artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

When two shots rang out, Bruce Wayne’s life changed forever. He pledged himself to justice and he has upheld that oath for years. Wearing many names—the Dark Knight, the World’s Greatest Detective, the Caped Crusader—he has battled tragic foes like The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and so many more. But deep inside, he knows that he shares something with them that most of humanity wouldn’t understand—a commitment to the fight.

Green Lantern: Justice League

Green Lantern figure is based on the iconic style of the Justice League Animated Series

Green Lantern’s accessories include a Lantern Willpower Projection blaster, headset and visor.

Included collectable art card with Justice League Green Lantern artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Recognized by the Guardians of Oa for having extraordinary courage and heroism, John Stewart was awarded a power ring and trained to be a member of the Green Lantern Corps. After years of patrolling the deepest regions of space, John returned home to protect Earth as a member of the Justice League. Armed with perhaps the mightiest weapon in the known universe, Green Lantern uses his power ring’s emerald energy to accomplish the impossible.

Superman: Superman the Animated Series

Superman figure is based on the iconic style of Superman the Animated Series

Superman’s accessories include a piece of bent steel

Includes bonus pair of alternate fists

Included collectable art card with Superman the Animated Series artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

As the planet Krypton was destroyed, scientist Jor-El secured his infant son, Kal-El, in a rocket that would transport the child to Earth. There, as Clark Kent, he discovered the truth about his interplanetary heritage and, upon reaching adulthood, assumed the identity of Superman, the Man of Steel. In the city of Metropolis, he battles the forces of villainy and continues his quest for “truth, justice, and the American way.”

Batman: Hellbat Suit

Batman Hellbat Suit figure is based on the DC Comic Batman and Robin

Batman features articulated posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9 inches tall and 14 inches wide (Some Assembly Required)

Included collectable art card with Batman Hellbat Suit artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

After losing his son Damian—a.k.a. Robin—Batman eventually found temporary peace, until Damian’s body was stolen and taken to the fiery planet of Apokolips. Determined to bring Damian back to life, Batman dons the experimental Hellbat suit (forged by the other members of the Justice League) and ventures to the hellscape of Apokolips to take on the virtually indestructible ruler Darkseid!

Superman: Unchained Armor

Superman Unchained figure is based on the DC Comic Superman Unchained

Superman features rotating posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9 inches tall and 10 inches wide (Some Assembly Required)

Included collectable art card with Superman Unchained artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

When the weaponized alien called Wraith goes on a destructive rampage in the Batcave and both Batman and Wonder Woman are unable to stop him, Superman dons an armor that features a shield and battle axe to confront the electromagnetic adversary. Their battle continues to the center of the Earth where Superman is finally able to defeat him, leaving him floating in the lava at the Earth’s core.

Batman: Detective Comics #1000

Batman figure based on the DC Rebirth Comic

Batman accessories include Grapnel Launcher and Batarang

Included collectable art card with DC Rebirth Batman artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City’s Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world’s greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. He’s a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!

Batgirl: Art of the Crime

Batgirl figure based on the DC Rebirth Comic

Batgirl accessories include Grapnel Launcher and Batarang

Included collectable art card with DC Rebirth Batgirl artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Batgirl is part of a 3-figure collector set, that includes a piece of a Build-A-Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth Comic

Collect all 3 figures; Batgirl, Nightwing and the Batman Who Laughs to fully assemble the bonus Batmobile.

Buildable Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled

By day, Barbara Gordon is the bookish daughter of the Gotham City Police Commissioner, Jim Gordon. By night, Barbara dons a cape and cowl as Batgirl, committed to justice like her father. While her Utility Belt is equipped with Batarangs and other crime-fighting gadgets, her greatest tools are her brilliant mind and her unwavering determination. Batgirl is an expert martial artist and gymnast, trained in part by Batman, who’s extremely athletic and agile. Her eidetic memory, heightened intelligence, and advanced knowledge of computers makes her a natural leader and skilled crime fighter.

Nightwing: Better Than Batman

Nightwing figure based on the DC Rebirth Comic

Nightwing accessories include two Escrima sticks

Included collectable art card with DC Rebirth Nightwing artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Nightwing is part of a 3-figure collector set, that includes a piece of a Build-A-Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth Comic

Collect all 3 figures; Batgirl, Nightwing and the Batman Who Laughs to fully assemble the bonus Batmobile.

Buildable Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled

Dick Grayson began his crime-fighting career as the original Robin—Batman’s protégé and crime-fighting partner. An expert acrobat and skilled fighter, Dick eventually left the nest and ventured out on his own as a new hero called Nightwing. His childhood experiences as a circus acrobat and trapeze artist make him extremely agile. He is a superior fighter and a highly skilled martial artist who has been personally trained by Batman. Nightwing is a keen detective, a natural leader, and a strategist with advanced knowledge of a variety of technologies.

The Batman Who Laughs

The Batman who Laughs figure is based on the DC comic Batman Metals

The Batman Who Laughs accessories include a Knife and a Sickle

Included collectable art card with The Batman Who Laughs artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

The Batman Who Laughs is part of a 3-figure collector set, that includes a piece of a Build-A-Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth comic

Collect all 3 figures; Batgirl, Nightwing and the Batman Who Laughs to fully assemble the bonus Batmobile.

Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7 inches in length when fully assembled

Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker’s heart were released into Bruce Wayne’s bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight’s perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. After being initially defeated, the Batman Who Laughs managed to survive and remains a threat to the greatest heroes of the Multiverse.

Green Arrow: Arrow

Green Arrow figure is based on The CW TV series Arrow

Green Arrow’s accessories include bow with knocked arrow, and quiver with bundled arrows

Included collectable art card with The CW Arrow screenshot on the front, and character biography on the back

Following Oliver Queen’s shocking decision to turn himself over to the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in prison while his team was left behind to protect Star City. He is determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence for the sake of his family. But Oliver’s limits will be tested when he and team Green Arrow are pitted against the most ruthless villains they have yet to face.

Harley Quinn: Classic

Harley Quinn figure is based on the DC Rebirth Comic

Harley Quinn’s accessories include a Mallet and (Gag) Bang! Blaster

Included collectable art card with DC Rebirth Harley Quinn artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

When she first met The Joker, Dr. Harleen Quinzel was his psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. Instead of treating her patient, she fell in love with him and became his prankster partner in crime known as Harley Quinn. Although mentally unhinged, Harley is highly intelligent. She’s a skilled gymnast and her agility makes her an adept fighter. Like The Joker, she uses a variety of weaponized gag props in her chaos-creating crimes!

Superman: Action Comics #1000

Superman figure based on the DC Rebirth Comic

Superman accessory includes a flight stand for 360-degree aerial figure posing

Included collectable art card with DC Rebirth Superman artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth’s yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath.

Bat-Raptor

Incredibly detailed vehicle based off the DC Multiverse

Designed to fit up to 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Figures

8-inch width, and has telescoping front end to extend vehicle to full 12 inches length

Features rolling wheels

Vehicle is showcased in DC themed window box packaging

Estimated Release of January 2020

Bat-Raptor vehicle is based on Batman’s Batmobile in the DC Comic The Batman Who Laughs

Included collectable art card with Bat-raptor artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

The Bat-Raptor is a state-of-the-art, three-wheeled, open-air roadster built by the Dark Knight himself. Powered by a mighty engine, this trike is able to make massive leaps, scale brutal terrain, and chase down the most evasive criminals. It also features a built-in grappling system and an emergency ejection seat.

Game On At McFarlane

The team at McFarlane Toys just keeps the hits coming lately! This past year or two has seen them completely revitalize their brand, and a lot of the credit for that can be credited almost entirely to their powerful presence in the world of video game collectibles! While McFarlane Toys isn’t exactly a stranger to gaming collectibles (as they held the ‘Halo’ and ‘Assassins Creed’ licenses for quite some time), last year they launched their wildly popular ‘Fortnite’ line of figures, which when coupled with the success of their ongoing lines for ‘Destiny’, ‘Borderlands’, ‘Call Of Duty’, and even ‘Five Nights At Freddys’, leaves McFarlane Toys in the head of the pack when it comes to video game themed action figures! This week we have several new reveals from McFarlane Toys that are going to have you hoping you have an extra life!

First up we’ve got the next two figures in McFarlane Toys relatively new ‘Mortal Kombat’ toyline, Johnny Cage and Raiden! These classic characters join the line sporting their updated looks from ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and a whopping 22 points of articulation each! Johnny Cage and Raiden are set to join Scorpion and Sub-Zero from the first wave of figures in Q1 2020, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for them when you’re out toy hunting! You can check out the release info and images below.

Mortal Kombat XI Johnny Cage Action Figure

Johnny Cage is an action movie star and martial artist in the Mortal Kombat fighting game series.

He is one of the seven original characters, debuting in the first Mortal Kombat arcade game, and remains one of the most popular characters in the franchise to date.

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Features Johnny Cage in his ‘Hollywood Hunk” skin featured in the Mortal Kombat 11 Video Game

Accessories Include: Sunglasses, Best actor award trophy, Miniature Johnny Cage figure, Base

Mortal Kombat XI Raiden Action Figure

Raiden, one of the few original characters in the first Mortal Kombat game, is one to have appeared in every generation of Mortal Kombat games as a playable character.

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Features Raiden in his ‘Merciless Guardian’ skin featured in the Mortal Kombat 11 Video Game

Accessories Include: Bonus pair of hands for customizable posing with each accessory, Staff, 2 Lightning bolts, Base

Next up we’ve got some fantastic looking figures from an all new gaming license, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’! One of the most anticipated games of 2020, the appropriately named ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is an open-world sandbox adventure game based in a futuristic cyberpunk world. McFarlane Toys has recently announced this new license, as well as premiering the first offerings from the toyline they are producing for it which is set to include both 7″ scale ($24.99) and 12″ scale ($39.99) figures. The 7″ scale ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ line features a full 22 points of articulation, with figures of Male V and Johny Silverhand (aka Keanu Reeves) being announced for the line so far. Meanwhile, the 12″ scale line is a little more ‘traditional’ for McFarlane Toys, sporting beautiful sculpts but effectively being little more than large plastic statues. Johnny Silverhand is currently the only figure announced in the 12″ scale line. McFarlane Toys ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ toyline is due to hit stores in Spring 2020 with no firm release date currently set. Check out the info and images below!

Male V 7″ Figure

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Features V in his ‘Default’ Setting from the Cyberpunk 2077 Video Game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 Moving Parts

7-Inch scale figure comes with a Base, Katana, Kang Tao-Dian SMG and Militech Saratoga Pistol

Figure showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging

Johnny Silverhand 7″ Figure

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in his iconic outfit from the Cyberpunk 2077 Video Game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 Moving Parts

7-Inch scale figure comes with a Base, Johnny’s Guitar with strap and a Bottle

Includes bonus ‘Rock-On’ Hand

Figure showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging

Johnny Silverhand 12″ Figure

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in his Chrome Rock Concert pose from the Cyberpunk 2077 Video Game

12-Inch scale figure comes with a base and Johnny’s Guitar

Figure showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging

Hot Toys Is Playing With All Of Your Favorites

The team at Hot Toys are no strangers to giving the people what they want, so very few of you will be surprised at all to hear that they have new collectibles heading our way based on the latest chapters in their long running ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Marvel’ licenses. From ‘Star Wars’ we have a new Remnant Stormtrooper, based on the character’s appearance in ‘The Mandalorian’. The Remnant Stormtroopers are pretty much exactly what their title implies; Stormtroopers who still remain long after The Galactic Empire has fallen. These Stormtroopers aren’t so pristine and clean anymore, with their white-armor covered in dirt and having lost their shine. Check out the images and details for the new 1:6 scale Remnant Stormtrooper below!

The Mandalorian – 1:6 Remnant Stormtrooper Collectible Figure

In the aftermath of the Battle of Endor, the Empire is in disarray. Fragments of the former regime have gained footholds on distant worlds, trying to cling to what little power they have. The once pristine and uniform ranks of stormtroopers that fought for the Empire now resemble a ragtag army of mercenaries for lawless gangsters.

Continuing the collectible series of the highly acclaimed, The Mandalorian, Hot Toys is delighted to present the new 1/6th scale Remnant Stormtrooper collectible figure based on the first-ever live action Star Wars series!

The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Remnant Stormtrooper featuring are greatly detailed helmet and Stormtrooper armor, masterfully applied weathering effects, blasters, and a figure base!

Recruit the Remnant Stormtrooper into your Star Wars collection today!

Marvel fans will be happy to hear that they can look forward to an newly updated version of Captain America based on his appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (and, technically, his appearance in the first ‘Avengers’ film from 2012)! This new 1:6 scale Captain America figure features an updated sculpt in a number of places, as well as some new accessories like Loki’s Scepter and a carrying case for it! At the end of the day, this is also a great way for people who missed the original Hot Toys ‘Avengers’ Captain America to fill in a gap in their collection, so it’s a win-win! Check out the images and info from Hot Toys below!

Avengers: Endgame － 1:6 Captain America (2012 Version) Figure

“I can do this all day.” – Captain America

After the Avengers devise a plan to travel back in time and gather up the six Infinity Stones so they can use them to undo the snap. The Avengers split up, with Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Bruce Banner revisiting the Battle of New York in 2012, which took place in The Avengers. Blocking Cap’s efforts to get his hands on the Mind Stone from Loki’s scepter is Captain America himself. The Super-Soldier is forced to fight his 2012 counterpart.

To mark the beginning of 2020, Hot Toys is excited to introduce today the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Captain America, who continues to be an adored and popular super hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This newly debuted 2012 Version specially highlights his hero suit back in 2012, for fans to recreate the impressive scene with Captain vs. Captain in Avengers: Endgame!

Skillfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the Captain America (2012 Version) figure features a newly developed helmeted head sculpt and an un-helmeted head sculpt, a muscular body with enhanced articulation portraying Captain America’s toned body, a finely tailored outfit with star emblem on the chest, the star-spangled shield, Loki’s scepter with carrying case and a movie-themed figure stand. This unbeatable Captain America figure will put you right into the heart of the battle!

The Nightmonkey Cometh

Our friends over at Mezco are keeping the hits coming with an all new Previews Exclusive One:12 Collective Spider-Man figure! This new 1:12 scale figure features Spider-Man in his Stealth Suit from ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, or as most of you probably know him better, Spider-Man as Night Monkey! This all black suit will be available exclusively through Previews, so you will have to pick it up at your favorite comic shop or online specialty retailer. As always with the One:12 Collective line, Stealth Suit Spider-Man comes fully loaded with accessories including masked and unmasked heads, web effects, alternative hands, and a figure stand! You can add Stealth Suit Spider-Man to your collection this July for just $85! Check out the full solicit and images below.

From Mezco Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! As seen in the movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker returns for a summer trip to Europe, but trouble follows with a series of attacks that are creating havoc across the continent! This exclusive figure features a detailed masked head sculpt that features removable eye pieces, along with an alternate head based on the likeness of actor Tom Holland, so fans can recreate all their favorite scenes. Also included are: eight interchangeable hands, web mask, and a variety of spider-web shooting effect parts including a poseable webline! Each PREVIEWS Exclusive One:12 Collective Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit figure comes with a display base and adjustable posing post, and comes packaged in a deluxe, collector friendly box

1000 Toys Goes To ‘Hellboy’ And Back

Last year we saw the release of the first 1000Toys Hellboy 1:12 scale figure as a pre-orderable exclusive via Dark Horse Direct. The figure was a rousing success and we are guessing that enough people have demanded a re-release after missing their chance to pre-order one, because now 1000Toys is bringing their Hellboy 1:12 scale figure back for another round! This time, Hellboy will be available exclusively through Previews, which means you will have to pick him up from your favorite comic shop or online specialty store. The other major difference is that now Hellboy will come packaged with an exclusive BPRD tee-shirt for him to wear, while no longer including his interchangeable horns or the Excalibur sword.

While it is certainly exciting to see this figure available to people who missed it the first time, perhaps the most exciting news, is that Hellboy will be joined by none other than his amphibious friend and co-worker, Abe Sapien! The all new Abe Sapien 1:12 scale figure from 1000 Toys is also set to be Previews Exclusive, and as this is the first time he is being offered you will definitely want to pre-order him sooner rather than later. Abe will come packaged with a removeable vest, a spear gun, a pistol, a knife, and a number of alternative hands.

These 1000Toys Hellboy and Abe Sapien 1:12 scale figures are expected to hit stores this summer, priced at $105 (Hellboy) and $80 (Abe) respectfully. Check out images and info from 1000Toys below for more information and be sure to pre-order them today!

HELLBOY BPRD SHIRT VERSION PX 1/12 SCALE ACTION FIGURE

From 1000toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! 1000toys is proud to present the 1/12-scale fully articulated Hellboy action figure from Mike Mignola’s comic series! Developed to capture the touch of Mignola seen in the original art without giving up anything in articulation, this is the Hellboy action figure that fans have been waiting for! Along with an interchangeable head and 3 extra hands, this PREVIEWS exclusive version includes a BPRD T-shirt that Hellboy can wear!

HELLBOY ABE SAPIEN PX STANDARD VERSION 1/12 SCALE ACTION FIGURE

From 1000toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! 1000toys is proud to present the 1/12-scale fully articulated Abe Sapien action figure from Mike Mignola’s comic series! Developed to capture the touch of Mignola seen in the original art without giving up anything in articulation, this is the Abe Sapien action figure that fans have been waiting for! Along with an assortment of interchangeable hand, spear gun, knife and pistol, this PREVIEWS exclusive Abe Sapien figure includes Abe’s vest with the BPRD logo emblazoned across the back!

NECA Brings The Heroes In A Halfshell Some Backup

It’s safe to say that NECA has struck gold yet again with their fan-favorite ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ 7″ scale figure line. The line, which debuted last year and is available exclusively at Target, has been literally impossible to keep stocked on store shelves. Collectors (and, regretfully Scalpers) have been snatching the new NECA ‘TMNT’ toys up as quickly as they reach the store. Thankfully, NECA is keeping the ‘TMNT’ training rolling along as this week they have announced the lineup for the third wave of this Target exclusive toyline! It’s taken years, but fans are finally getting their all new animated style ‘TMNT’ figures of Casey Jones and April O’Neil! Casey will be packaged with a Battle-Damaged ‘Slashed’ Foot Soldier, while April will be packaged alongside a Battle-Damaged ‘Bashed’ Foot Soldier. The wave will be rounded out with an additional figure 2-pack that includes the Mutants Leatherhead and Slash. These figures are expected in stores in Spring 2020.

Super7 Has Sight Beyond Sight

Thunder- Thunder- Thundercats, HOOOOOO!!!!! It has been quite some time, but ‘Thundercats’ fans can finally rejoice as we are going to be getting some brand new figures for the long dormant ‘Thundercats Classics’ toyline! The line, which was launched by Mattel and abruptly ended before it had a chance to find its footing, has been the subject of much speculation ever since Super7 took over licensing for the ‘Masters Of The Universe’ brand from Mattel a few years back. While Mattel has recently taken ‘MOTU’ back into their own possession, it looks like the trade off may be that the ‘Thundercats Classics’ line may have a chance to shine in ‘MOTU’s stead.

This week pre-orders opened on the long awaited ‘Thundercats Classics’ Series 2, which is comprised of four all new figures! New characters joining the line include Tygra, Pumyra, Grune, and Mumm-Ra: The Ever Living! Each 7″ scale ‘Thundercats Classics’ figure comes with a number of character specific accessories. The ‘Thundercats Classics’ line has gone “made to order”, so if you don’t want to miss out on these, be sure to pre-order them from Super7 before the end of the month! Once pre-orders closed, these figures will never be offered again and will end up being pretty impossible to track down on the secondary market at a decent price. Tygra, Pumyra, and Grune are all priced at $45 each, which Mumm-Ra: The Ever Living will set you back $60. Be sure to check out the info and images from Super7 below.

“Thunder… Thunder… Thunder…” Super7 is proud to announce Wave 2 of the Ultimates Thundercats! These latest MADE-TO-ORDER figures will be open to pre-order beginning on Monday, January 6, 2020 until Friday, January 31, 2020. Joining the Super7 Ultimates World are: The healer Pumyra, the treacherous Grune The Destroyer, the warrior Tygra, and the evil Mumm-Ra Transformed with his fiendish companion Ma-Mutt! Each 7-inch super-articulated deluxe action figure comes straight from Third Earth to you! Each made-to-order figure will come with a variety of interchangeable parts and accessories with deluxe packaging.

The warrior Tygra will come with these accessories: Solid Whip, String Whip, Retracted whip, Alternate Head, Alternate Hands

The healer Pumyra will come with these accessories: New Legs, Sling with Bombs, Belt, Totem of Dara, Glave, Alternate Head, Alternate Hands

The treacherous Grune the Destroyer will come with these accessories: Club, Brass Knuckles, Seal of Grune, Broken Seal of Grune, Broken Sword of Omens, Alternate Armor with Thundercats Logo, Alternate Head, Alternate Hands

The evil Mumm-Ra The Ever-Living will come with these accessories: Key of Thundera, Mighty Gyroscope Regulator, Extended sword of Plun-Darr, Ma-Mutt, Soft Cape, Alternate Head, Alternate Hands

Super7’s ReAction On The Rise

One toyline that has continued to defy all expectations is Super7’s ReAction Figures. The line has had an interesting history, launching initially as an SDCC Exclusive a few years back, then as a collaborative mass-retail project with Funko, and now back to a specialty line of figures that collectors can’t seem to get enough of! Super7 is kicking off 2020 with a barrage of new ReAction Figure products from some of their top licenses including ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and ‘Masters Of The Universe’!

First up is the new second wave of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ ReAction Figures. This wave brings fans four more of their favorite characters, and completes the main team of Turtles in the process! Collectors can look forward to adding Donatello, Michelangelo, The Shredder, and a Foot Soldier to their collection when these release later this week on January 10th, 2020!

Next we have a line that came as quite the surprise for many fans of retro toys, with the announcement of the all new ‘My Pet Monster’ line of ReAction figures! This line is comprised of just two figures, the Regular My Pet Monster and Football My Pet Monster, based on classic plush toy designs from the 1980s. The ‘My Pet Monster’ ReAction Figure line is available now!

Saving the best for last, Super7 is bidding a fond farewell to their time with the ‘Masters Of The Universe’ license with one last release, but thankfully it’s a really cool one! This week Super7 announced their all new ‘Masters Of The Universe’ ReAction Figure sets of He-Man with Battle Cat and Skeletor with a flocked Panthor! These sets are a beautiful throwback to the original toyline and an excellent way to say goodbye to the license with one final release. If you wanted to pick up either (or both) of these, they are going to set you back around $35 each.

What Horrors Do The Loyal Subjects Have In Store?

Fans of The Loyal Subjects line of specialty vinyl figures will be excited to hear that there is a whole new wave of Horror themed Action Vinyls heading to stores this summer! You will be able to beat the heat and get scared half to death with the all new wave of figures, which includes fan favorite horror icons like Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, David Powers, Gizmo, Stripe, Pennywise, and two different versions of Edward Scissorhands! It is anticipated that there will be plenty of additional variants available in the line, and currently it is unclear if these will be blindboxed or sold in special display cases as with some of the other recent horror pieces from TLS. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available!

The Funko Forecast Is Looking Bright

Ah Funko, one of the few companies we can always rely on to come out swinging for the fences with some insanely awesome new products that we are all going to feel the need to own. As you could probably suspect, Funko is launching into 2020 with a strong bounding leap of new products from all over popular culture! Check out the full rundown below for images and info for tons of great new Funko items!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian POP! Vinyl

Greef Karga

Heavy Infantry Mandalorian

Q9-Zero

Incinerator Stormtrooper

Offworld Jawa

Covert Mandalorian

The Mandalorian

The Armorer

The Client

Deluxe Mandalorian on Blurrg

The Mandalorian & IG-88 2-Pack (Barnes and Noble)

Death Watch Mandalorian (Gamestop)

The Mandalorian with Flame (Target)

Trandoshan Thug (Walgreens)

Beskar Armor Mandalorian (Amazon)

Birds Of Prey POP! Vinyl

Buddy Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn with caution tape jacket

Harley Quinn from the Black Mask Club

Harley Quinn in roller derby attire

Black Canary from the Boobytrap Battle Huntress

Roman Sionis in a white suit (with Chase)

Harley Quinn from the Boobytrap Battle (Hot Topic)

Broken-hearted Harley Quinn (BoxLunch)

Incognito Harley Quinn (Specialty Series)

Birds Of Prey Mystery Minis

(With GameStop Exclusives)

Venomized Marvel POP! Vinyl

The Punisher

Storm

Baby Groot

Ultron

Doctor Strange

Miles Morales

Green Goblin (Hot Topic)

Spider-Man (Walmart)

10″ Super Sized Baby Groot

Venomized Marvel Mystery Minis

(With Walmart and Gamestop Exclusives)

Disney’s Mulan POP! Vinyl

Civilian Mulan

Warrior Mulan

Evangelion POP! Vinyl

6″ Super Sized Eva Unit 01

Shinji Ikari

Rei Ayanami

Asuka Soryu Langley

Rage 2 POP! Vinyl

Immortal Shrouded

Goon Squad

And with that, we bring this week’s Toy News Tuesday to a close! What do you think about the new items announced this week? Do you plan on picking up anything we mentioned in this week’s column? Are there any lines or brands you’d like to see more coverage of? Let us know in the comments section below!