A new supernatural teen drama is coming from established Netflix hit makers, ‘Stranger Things’ producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and ‘The End of the F***ing World’s executive producer/director Jonathan Entwistle. Like the nihilistic ‘The End of the F***ing World’, ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ is based on a graphic novel by Chuck Forsman. But unlike that one, this one has a paranormal edge.

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

The cast is headed up by ‘It’‘s Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, with Lillis portraying Sydney, the teen in question.

“Though she views herself as painfully average, she is far from it, as she discovers she has telekinetic powers which may prove to be problematic.”

Oleff portrays Stanley Barber:

“Adorably awkward but cool with it, Stanley is Sydney’s neighbor and the polar opposite of a jock. He’s ‘the geek who is not cool, only he is cool by being uncool.’ He has a slightly awkward self-confidence that is well beyond his years.”

(Yes, Oleff also played a Stanley in ‘It’, Stanley Uris.)

The duo is featured in the first trailer for ‘I Am Not Okay With This’, and the result is… awkward. Will you be okay with the sneak peek? Check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ also stars: Kathleen Rose Perkins as Sydney’s mother Maggie, “a single parent who works at the local diner to support her two kids following the death of her husband”; Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Sydney’s 10-year-old brother Liam, who “radiates a kinetic sort of wonder — the kind of genuine ‘go’ at life that tends to fade after puberty. He’s a neat, artistic kid with an innocent way about him, and he adores his big sister”; Sofia Bryant as Dina, Sydney’s “effervescent, happy, pretty, loud and funny, badass best friend. Unfortunately, Dina has a boyfriend — a super jock who Sydney hates — and Sydney worries he’s going to take her away”; and Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis, Dina’s boyfriend, “the All-American golden boy (sweet, polite, confident, popular, the coolest jock) and Dina’s boyfriend. But as Sydney sees it, he’s ‘an epic douchebag.’”

Here are a few photos from the series:

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ arrives on February 26, 2020.

Source: Netflix