AMC’s ad-free streaming service, AMC Premiere, will be the American host of BBC One’s three-part ‘War of the Worlds’ miniseries. It aired in the UK in late November/early December last year. Peter Harness (‘Doctor Who’) wrote the mini, which is of course based on H.G. Wells’s seminal novel. Craig Viveiros (Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’) directed all three chapters. This adaptation starred Eleanor Tomlinson, Rafe Spall, and Robert Carlyle. This version of ‘War of the Worlds’ is unique in that it was set during the Edwardian era, when the book was originally published.

This is not to be confused with the modern-day-set eight-episode ‘War of the Worlds’ which will air on EPIX in February, and in the UK in March. That is an ongoing series, with a second season already in the works.

As for the version that is coming to AMC Premiere:

Set in Edwardian England, the miniseries follows George (Rafe Spall) and his partner Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson) as they start a life together in defiance of British society. They suddenly must face the escalating terror of an invasion of England from Mars, while also fighting for their very lives against an unstoppable enemy beyond humanity’s comprehension.

‘War of the Worlds’ hails from Mammoth Screen and its parent company ITV Studios. Damien Timmer, Preethi Mavahalli, Peter Harness, Craig Viveiros and Tommy Bulfin served as executive producers.

The cast also includes Rupert Graves, Nicholas Le Prevost, Harry Melling, and Jonathan Aris. It also featured Charlie De’Ath, Joey Batey, Freya Allan, Daniel Cerqueira, Aisling Jarrett-Gavin, Woody Norman, and Reid Anderson in recurring and guest roles.

This sale makes the US the 221st territory to gain broadcast rights to the miniseries. It received mostly positive critical reactions.

Source: Deadline