Netflix has announced that the third season of its anime hit ‘Castlevania’ will arrive on March 4 and that this season will consist of 10 episodes. That makes this the longest season yet, as S1 only consisted of four (it was originally crafted as a movie), and S2 had eight. The series hails from Powerhouse Animation.

The show’s director, Samuel Deats, shared this news via Twitter:



Castlevania Season 3 is coming back March 5th!! We’ve been working our butts off on it and I can’t wait for y’all to check it out!! (Hope y’all enjoy the official poster art for season 3! I’ve somehow kept up the tradition of squeezing in time to do it for this season, too. 😄) https://t.co/qcmMgj5Cqa — Samuel Deats (@SamuelDeats) February 4, 2020

Richard Armitage, who stars in Netflix’s new live-action thriller series ‘The Stranger’, provides the voice of Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of a disgraced family of monster hunters, who is struggling to save Eastern Europe from an army of vampires, led by Dracula himself (Graham McTavish). (Armitage and McTavish co-starred in the flesh in the ‘Hobbit’ movies, with Armitage portraying Thorin, and McTavish playing Dwalin.)

The voice cast also includes James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Tony Amendola, Matt Frewer, Emily Swallow, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Jaime Murray, and Peter Stormare.

The ‘Castlevania’ series is loosely based on the 1989 video game ‘ Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse’. The anime was developed by Adi Shankar, who has also announced an upcoming ‘Devil May Cry’ anime, which will be set in the same “bootleg universe” as ‘Castlevania’, but it remains to be seen how they will connect.

Season 1 arrived in July 2017 and was an instant hit. Season 2 arrived not long afterward, in October 2018. Though Season 3 arrives over a year later, the extended episode count should make up for that.

Are you a fan of Netflix’s ‘Castlevania’? Are you excited that Season 3 will be here in a month?

Source: Collider