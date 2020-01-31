Late last year Robert Pattinson made a comment that angered some fans of Batman. As the future Dark Knight and Bruce Wayne, you would expect Pattinson to have taken a deep dive into the character after how well he knows fandom is, thanks to his ‘Twilight’ days. However, his comments left a bad taste in the mouth of many who are likely going to be watching ‘The Batman‘ when it is released.

The controversy? Pattinson did an interview on Today where he stated “Batman’s not a superhero” because he “doesn’t count, you need to have like magical powers to be a superhero.'”

There are multiple instances over the years where Pattinson will just say whatever is on his mind for an interview to get a reaction. It is easy to see how this would get a response from Dark Knight fans everywhere.

Apparently, the actor has now come around and has revised his views about Batman:

“I wasn’t educated about the subject. People got very angry about it. It’s bizarre. I still can’t understand the argument. Okay, he’s a superhero, I’m sorry! The next headline: ‘Pattinson retracts: Batman is, in fact, a superhero. He takes it back.'”

We’ll have to see if this pivot is too little too late and if his iteration of Batman can help smooth over the annoyance that some fans had with him over the original statement.

Do you think that Batman is a superhero? Can you understand Robert Pattinson's view that you have to have some kind of extraordinary power to be classified as a superhero? Has Pattinson actually changed his mind on Batman being a superhero, or he trying to appease the fans?

“The Batman” is set to open in theaters June 25, 2021, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Source: Cinema Blend