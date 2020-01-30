If you want to know more about Poe Dameron and how he became a hotshot Resistance fighter, you’re in luck! A new young adult novel is coming that will shine a light on his youth and flesh out his past ties with Zorii Bliss who was introduced in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

The first of this new trilogy of novels, ‘Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall,’ if not the entire trilogy, will be penned by Alex Segura and is described below:

It’s been a few years since Poe’s mother, who was a pilot for the Rebellion, passed away, and Poe and his father have had more and more trouble connecting. Not sure what he wants to do with his life, teenage Poe runs away from home to find adventure, and to figure out what kind of man he is meant to be.

The comics have already let us know that not only was Poe’s mother a Rebellion pilot, but Luke Skywalker directly saved her at one point

As to how the new novel will set up fans for the Poe we know from the final Skywalker Saga trilogy, Segura shared:

“I think Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss? The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Segura describes Poe as a “complex, multi-faceted character,” and I feel that the more we know about him, the more he could be compared to Han Solo in that regard. As to what the author wanted fans to know about his upcoming book:

“This story not only answers questions from The Rise of Skywalker, but also serves as the Poe Dameron origin a lot of people have been clamoring for. I’m thankful to everyone at Lucasfilm for having the confidence in me to tell this pivotal story. In addition to the films, I’m also really indebted to the work of writers like Charles Soule, Greg Rucka, and Rebecca Roanhorse — to name a few — for fleshing out key moments in Poe’s life and creating some really exciting jumping-off points to tinker with. Free Fall doesn’t just connect the dots, though — it adds texture and weight to these unexplored parts of Poe’s backstory while also letting rip with an action-packed, thrilling adventure that’s firmly entrenched in the Star Wars mythos. “

For anyone who wanted to know more about Poe’s life before he joined the Resistance and possibly even how he got involved with the cause, these novels will do just that.

Are you looking forward to reading ‘Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall’? Do you think that as a trilogy, we’ll see Poe’s story fleshed out to the point where he first meets Leia? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall’ will be released on August 4th, 2020!